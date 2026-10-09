NYT: Pakistani Fighter Jets Used In Strikes Against Houthis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The New York Times has reported that Pakistani fighter jets are being used in Saudi airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, but Pakistan's Ministry of Information has rejected the report as“fake and fabricated.”

The newspaper quoted an unnamed senior Pakistani military official as saying that Pakistani Air Force fighter jets were being used in attacks against the Houthis.

Another Pakistani official told the newspaper that Pakistan's role would mainly focus on providing air support and countering threats from Houthi missiles and drones, rather than conducting ground operations in Yemen.

The report cited David O. Smith, a former US military attaché and former analyst at the US Defense Intelligence Agency, as saying that analysts estimated around 8,000 Pakistani troops had been deployed to Saudi Arabia.

Smith said the deployed personnel also included members of the Pakistan Air Force and the army's air defence units.

However, Pakistan's Ministry of Information on Thursday described the report as“fake and fabricated” and urged international media outlets to avoid speculation about the deployment of Pakistani forces under the Makkah mutual defence agreement.

The ministry said the relevant authorities would share details if the deployment of Pakistan's armed forces became necessary.

The report comes as Saudi officials have said that Yemen's Houthis targeted airports in Riyadh and Abha with missiles and drones.

According to Saudi officials, three people were killed and dozens of others injured in the attacks.

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