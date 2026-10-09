MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China / Timesnewswire / October 8, 2026 – On August 4, 2026, the 20th Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit and the 5th New Investment Event commenced at the Jing An Shangri-La in Shanghai. The gala dinner celebrating Frost & Sullivan's 65th anniversary globally and the 20th anniversary of its summit in China was held that evening, during which the winners of the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Awards and China Awards were announced.

Based on Frost & Sullivan's continuous research and analysis of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) market in recent years, as well as its assessment of industry participants across growth strategy, technological innovation, global service capabilities, quality and regulatory compliance systems, and commercial delivery capabilities, Frost & Sullivan presented Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Apeloa Pharmaceutical”) with the“2026 Global CDMO Company of the Year Award.” The award was presented by Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner of Frost & Sullivan and Executive Director of its Global Board, together with Professor Wang Yu,Member of Frost & Sullivan Global Expert Advisory Board and Chairman of China Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, former Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

”Frost & Sullivan Honors Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

with the“2026 Global CDMO Company of the Year Award”

Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner of Frost & Sullivan and Executive Director of its Global Board, and Professor Wang Yu, Member of Frost & Sullivan Global Expert Advisory Board, Chairman of China Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, former Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), present the award to Apeloa Pharmaceutical.

Founded in 1989, Apeloa Pharmaceutical is an integrated pharmaceutical company with core businesses spanning CDMO services for innovative drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and intermediates, and finished pharmaceutical products. Guided by its development strategy of“strengthening its API capabilities, expanding its CDMO business, enhancing its pharmaceutical products, and developing its medical aesthetics business,” the Company continues to upgrade its operations toward higher technological barriers, greater added value, platform-based capabilities, and global reach. From 2020 to 2025, Apeloa Pharmaceutical's CDMO business achieved a compound annual growth rate of 16%, while maintaining a gross profit margin above 41%. Three strategic pillars have driven the high-quality growth of its CDMO business.

Platforms for Technically Challenging Molecules and Complex Modalities to Address Critical Process Challenges

As the molecular structures and manufacturing processes of innovative drugs become increasingly complex, global pharmaceutical companies are shifting their expectations of CDMO partners from basic manufacturing capacity toward sophisticated process development and industrial-scale production capabilities.

Apeloa Pharmaceutical has strategically developed high-barrier technology platforms covering flow chemistry, oligonucleotides, peptides, antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) linkers, and small-molecule payloads. Its flow chemistry platform can be applied to complex processes such as hazardous reactions and chiral synthesis, enhancing manufacturing safety, reaction efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency.

Leveraging these platforms, the Company can engage with customers from the early stages of process design and route development, helping them overcome critical bottlenecks in the synthesis, scale-up, impurity control, and stable production of complex molecules. Apeloa Pharmaceutical is transforming from a traditional API manufacturer into a technology partner capable of addressing the challenges associated with the“most difficult-to-manufacture drugs,” empowering early-stage innovation through differentiated technological capabilities and accelerating industrial-scale commercialization.

Integrated Manufacturing Excellence and Compliance Systems to Ensure Reliable, Large-Scale Delivery

Against the backdrop of the restructuring of global pharmaceutical supply chains, regulatory compliance and large-scale delivery capabilities have become critical safeguards for multinational pharmaceutical companies when selecting CDMO partners. Apeloa Pharmaceutical has established integrated service capabilities spanning intermediates, APIs, and finished dosage forms. This enables the Company to support the seamless progression of projects from preclinical and clinical development through validation and commercial manufacturing, while reducing the number of technology-transfer and supply-chain handover steps and mitigating development and delivery risks. The Company combines large-scale production capacity with multipurpose flexible manufacturing, highly potent compound handling, flow chemistry, and continuous, automated, digitalized, and intelligent manufacturing capabilities, enabling flexible support for projects at different stages and scales. In parallel, it has established a global compliance system covering R&D, technology transfer, manufacturing, quality control, and commercial supply, while maintaining a record of zero observations in FDA inspections. This enables Apeloa Pharmaceutical to provide customers with high-quality, efficient, traceable, and scalable delivery, supporting global pharmaceutical companies in managing supply-chain risks through greater supply certainty.

A Globally Coordinated Innovation Network Combining Localized Services with Global Responsiveness

Apeloa Pharmaceutical has established a strategic R&D network linking Boston, Shanghai, and Hengdian, connecting global sources of innovation with technology development platforms and large-scale manufacturing bases. Its overseas teams are located close to leading global biopharmaceutical innovation clusters and multinational pharmaceutical customers, while its China-based R&D and manufacturing resources provide support for process development, technology transfer, and commercial production. The Company has served 713 customers worldwide, covering major pharmaceutical markets including China, Europe, North America, and Japan, with overseas business accounting for 44.32% of its total revenue. Through the coordinated deployment of its global business development, R&D, and manufacturing resources, the Company can respond seamlessly to customer needs across time zones, provide customized solutions tailored to the regulatory requirements and project stages of different regions, remain closely connected to global sources of innovation, and offer customers continuous support from early-stage development through commercial supply.

About the Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation and Leadership Best Practices Awards (GIL Awards)

The Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation and Leadership Best Practices Awards (GIL Awards) recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in growth strategy and execution, visionary innovation, leadership focus, responsiveness to unmet needs, and customer value creation. Through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research, the Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of highly competitive and outstanding companies for consideration by an independent judging panel. Comprising third-party investment and financing experts, financial professionals, bankers, and prominent executives of listed companies, the independent judging panel conducted a rigorous assessment of the companies nominated by Frost & Sullivan. Based on Apeloa Pharmaceutical's overall performance in CDMO business development, technology platform construction, advanced manufacturing, commercial project delivery, global customer service, and international quality and regulatory compliance, the independent judging panel decided to present Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with the“2026 Global CDMO Company of the Year Award.”