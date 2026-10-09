Haneen Al-Saify Takes Over Serenity Pool At Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail This October
The collaboration brings together Haneen's distinctive approach to beauty, fashion and lifestyle with the refined poolside experience of Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail. Throughout October, Serenity Pool will feature specially curated touches and activations inspired by Pink October, creating an elevated experience that combines leisure and awareness.
Set within the serene surroundings of Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail, Serenity Pool offers an exclusive adult-only escape for guests looking to unwind, enjoy the sunshine and spend a leisurely day by the water.
Whether for a relaxed weekday escape or a vibrant weekend by the pool, Serenity Pool offers an elevated setting to enjoy October with a touch of Haneen al-Saify's signature style.
“For me, this collaboration is about creating a beautiful space where women can come together, enjoy a moment for themselves and feel confident. Pink October is a meaningful reminder of the importance of awareness and early detection, and I am excited to bring this message to life through a month of thoughtful experiences, connection and, of course, a little beauty and elegance by the pool,” said Haneen al-Saify, Founder of By Haneen al-Saify.
The Haneen Al Saify x Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail collaboration will run throughout October 2026 at Serenity Pool.
Serenity Pool Day Pass
Sunday – Wednesday
QR250
Thursday – Saturday
QR350
Location: Serenity Pool, Waldorf Astoria Doha LusailWaldorf Astoria Doha Lusail Haneen Serenity Pool
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