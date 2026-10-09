Nmoq, QU Conclude Future Teachers Workshop

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), in collaboration with Qatar University's College of Education, concluded a two-day workshop introducing future educators to practical approaches for integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) into classroom teaching through museum-based learning.

Held recently as part of the ExxonMobil STEAM Festival, Discovering STEAM Learning at NMoQ welcomed 36 undergraduate education students, including student teachers preparing for or undertaking school-based teaching practice.

The programme introduced participants to NMoQ's approach to connecting Qatar's heritage, museum collections and cultural knowledge with STEAM education. Through first-hand activities, workshops and discussions, students learned how museum-based knowledge can complement classroom teaching, support curriculum delivery and provide new ways for pupils to understand STEAM concepts through objects, stories and place.

Nadya al-Saleh, Director of the ExxonMobil STEAM Festival and Acting Deputy Director of Learning and Outreach at NMoQ, said,“Museums can extend learning beyond the classroom, giving teachers and students opportunities to connect curriculum subjects with objects, heritage and real-world experiences. Through this programme, we wanted future educators to experience our learning activities for themselves, understand the thinking behind their development and consider how these approaches can be adapted for their own classrooms.”

Alshaima Alyafei, Section Head of Learning Support at Qatar University's College of Education, said,“Through its partnership with the National Museum of Qatar, the College of Education at Qatar University provided students with an authentic learning experience that supports the University's commitment to experiential learning, innovation, and community engagement. The programme enabled students to bridge theory and practice, develop a deeper understanding of interdisciplinary STEAM education, and explore how classroom concepts can be transformed into meaningful, hands-on learning experiences. It also highlighted the National Museum of Qatar as an important educational resource that enriches teaching and learning beyond the classroom.”

The workshop also highlighted collaboration across Qatar's education ecosystem, connecting academics and future teachers with museum learning specialists and industry expertise.

The ExxonMobil STEAM Festival is supported by ExxonMobil Qatar through its research arm, ExxonMobil Research Qatar (EMRQ).

The ExxonMobil STEAM Festival will continue at the National Museum of Qatar until 28 November, with activities taking place across the museum's Digital and AI Centre, Library and other learning spaces. Programmes include hands-on navigation workshops, a Silk Road board game and storytelling sessions connecting STEAM concepts with navigation, traditional boats and Qatar's heritage.

NMoQ Qatar University STEAM ExxonMobil STEAM Festival