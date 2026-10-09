The Vital Link In Central Asia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Historically, Central Asia was the vibrant hub of the Great Silk Road, connecting East and West. Following centuries of administrative centralisation, this historical role contracted, but since gaining independence in 1991, Central Asian nations have worked to revive their global connectivity. Situated at the heart of the region, Uzbekistan is one of only two doubly landlocked countries globally. It is also the only nation in Central Asia sharing direct borders with all four neighbouring states and Afghanistan.

For nearly a quarter-century after 1991, this central location was a source of tension due to border disputes, water conflicts, and high tariffs. Furthermore, prior to 2016, Uzbekistan pursued a cautious, self-contained foreign policy, maintaining diplomatic ties with 134 nations and a visa-free regime limited to about 10 CIS states.

Under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, this approach changed dramatically through pragmatic regional diplomacy and rapid reforms. Tashkent transformed its geographical disadvantage into a logistics asset, expanding diplomatic relations to 168 countries and granting visa-free travel to citizens of over 90 nations. For the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries seeking economic diversification in Eurasia, Uzbekistan has become a logical gateway to the broader

Central Asian economy Thawing Ice in the Region

Between 2017 and 2025, Tashkent fundamentally shifted its regional strategy, resolving long-standing structural bottlenecks across three core areas: border delimitation, transboundary water security, and trade-industrial co-operation. Decades of border friction and complex enclaves in the Fergana Valley were decisively resolved between 2022 and 2023 through intensive diplomacy, successfully finalising borders and reopening long-closed checkpoints.

Simultaneously, transboundary water disputes - such as those concerning Tajikistan's Rogun Hydropower Plant and the Kampir-Abad reservoir - shifted from opposition to regional co-operation through landmark joint-management agreements that balanced downstream and upstream interests.

These diplomatic breakthroughs catalyzed comprehensive economic opening. By introducing a 30-day visa-free framework, restoring long-severed rail, bus, and transit connections, and dismantling trade barriers, Tashkent accelerated transit connectivity across Central Asia. By 2025, all five Central Asian republics-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan-began taking synchronised steps toward deeper integration, effectively eliminating the primary layer of geopolitical risk for institutional partners in Riyadh, Doha, or Abu Dhabi.

Building Multi-Directional Trade Corridors

Prior to 2016, Uzbekistan pursued a cautious, self-contained model, but following a strategic shift toward openness, it initiated a comprehensive policy of building multi-directional trade corridors. The Chinese Direction and the Eastern Corridor: Before 2016, bilateral trade with China stood at roughly $4.2bn, limited to raw materials. Through pragmatic diplomacy, China became Uzbekistan's largest trading partner, with trade tripling to $13–14bn. Total Chinese investment grew from $2.2bn in 2015 to over $15bn by 2025, driving manufacturing, renewable energy, automotive, and infrastructure sectors. By 2024, freight transport reached 6mn tonnes, transforming Uzbekistan into an active transit hub along China–Europe supply routes.

The European Direction (The Middle Corridor)

Previously, trade with the European Union hovered around $2.0–2.3bn under basic 1996 frameworks, with minimal investment. Pragmatic diplomacy reshaped this: Uzbekistan secured EU GSP+ status, allowing over 6,200 product lines duty-free access. Trade grew 2.5-fold to $6bn, with over 1,000 European-capitalised companies operating locally. Relations reached a milestone at the April 2025 EU–Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, elevating the partnership to a strategic level. Under Europe's €12bn Global Gateway package, Uzbekistan emerged as a key regional hub for the Middle Corridor-bypassing traditional northern routes-and a vital link for Critical Raw Materials.

These shifts demonstrate that under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan actively redrew Eurasia's logistical landscape. Transforming from a historically isolated country into an indispensable strategic bridge connecting East, West, North, and South stands as a clear example of modern pragmatic diplomacy.

Gulf–Central Asia Relations

The historic 2023 Jeddah Summit under the C5+GCC format opened a vibrant new chapter in interregional co-operation, culminating in a landmark Joint Declaration and a comprehensive 5-year roadmap spanning politics, security, economics, investment, energy, transport, and cultural-humanitarian affairs. Subsequent high-level investment forums in Tashkent, Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi successfully translated these political agreements into multi-billion-dollar project portfolios, driving total trade turnover between the GCC and Central Asian nations well past the $10bn threshold.

Beyond conventional trade, the expanding partnership between the Gulf nations and Central Asia spans much deeper economic integration, with Uzbekistan uniquely positioned as the core platform for driving GCC engagement across the region. A primary engine of this collaboration lies in Uzbekistan's abundant reserves of strategic raw materials. The country holds major global rankings in critical minerals, including substantial reserves of uranium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, lithium, and rare earth elements (REEs).

Historically, much of this immense resource wealth was exported exclusively as raw materials or basic semi-finished goods. This exact gap creates an exceptional strategic opportunity for Gulf investors. Rather than limiting their involvement to raw extraction, investors can channel capital into local deep-processing capabilities and high-value-added production chains directly inside Uzbekistan:

Advanced Mineral Processing: Transitioning from raw exports to establishing advanced industrial complexes and gigafactories that manufacture critical components for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and advanced battery storage. Similarly, raw uranium can feed into domestic nuclear medicine manufacturing and advanced isotope production, while tungsten and other rare metals can be utilized to produce ultra-light, durable alloys for aviation and heavy industries.

Green Energy Hub: Renewable energy co-operation represents another powerful pillar. Industry giants from the Gulf-such as Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, the UAE's Masdar, and Qatar's Nebras Power-have become leading foreign investors in Uzbekistan's energy transformation. With Uzbekistan rapidly expanding its renewable capacity toward ambitious 2030 targets (accounting for a substantial share of total generation), collaboration is extending into large-scale battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen export initiatives, and the localised manufacturing of solar panels, inverters, and turbine parts.

This integration establishes a regional“green energy loop” that cuts production costs by 30% to 50%, ensures full compliance with international standards such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and directly supports national development blueprints like Saudi Vision 2030, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Agro-Logistics Hub: Amid growing water scarcity and limited arable land, food security is a top national priority for Gulf states. Uzbekistan's favourable climate and rich agricultural output position it as an ideal food-security partner. By constructing modern cold-storage facilities, advanced sorting and packaging hubs, enforcing GSO Halal certifications, and securing direct transit corridors, Uzbekistan functions as a regional agro-logistics center that consolidates agricultural output across Central Asia for rapid delivery to Gulf markets.

These multi-dimensional footprints empower Gulf corporations to view Uzbekistan not merely as a standalone domestic market of 38mn people, but as an integrated manufacturing, industrial, and logistics gateway providing seamless access to the wider Central Asian market of over 80 million residents and broader Eurasian economic spaces.

Conclusion

Taken together, these developments reflect Uzbekistan's foreign policy shift since 2016 from a cautious stance to an open, pragmatic, and diversified approach. Robust economic partnerships with China, the EU, and the Gulf have significantly expanded Tashkent's diplomatic and economic horizons. Furthermore, Uzbekistan's geographical position along the Eastern and Middle corridors has turned a historic vulnerability into a strategic advantage. By connecting transport networks across Eurasia, Uzbekistan serves as an indispensable commercial bridge between East, West, North, and South-stimulating cross-border investment, energy collaboration, and infrastructural growth throughout Central Asia.

The writer, Shohboz Makhammadrizaev, is an independent researcher