Qatar Museums Set To Host Exhibition By Iconic Designer Erdem Moralioglu

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) will present ERDEM: About Time, About Her, a major retrospective dedicated to the work of internationally acclaimed British-Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu in the last week of October.

The exhibition is presented at M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion, design, and technology, located in Msheireb Downtown Doha. It explores the designer's creative evolution and the refined visual language that defines Erdem's work today.

On view from Oct 27 through Dec 26, ERDEM: About Time, About Her is curated by Olivier Gabet, with exhibition design by P Joseph and immersive installation design by Robin Brown. It will bring together over 150 pieces from Erdem, including garments, sketches, personal ephemera and atelier blade-->

Alongside Erdem's designs, the exhibition features works from the Museum of Islamic Art, including paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts. By presenting garments alongside selected objects from the Museum of Islamic Art's collections, the exhibition explores the shared visual languages and cultural narratives that connect fashion and decorative arts and uncovers the dialogue between Erdem's designs and the wider cultural and artistic world.

Erdem Moralioglu, Creative Director and Founder of Erdem, said: "I have always been fascinated by the capacity of clothing to hold the trace of a person, a place or a moment in time. It is a privilege to share this reflection on the past two decades with a wider audience."

Maha al-Sulaiti, Director of M7, said: "Our mission at M7 is to strengthen creative exploration and deepen the public's appreciation for design. ERDEM: About Time, About Her offers audiences a rare opportunity to engage closely with the thinking behind a globally recognised fashion house, while inspiring emerging designers to understand how a distinctive creative identity can be developed over time."

Olivier Gabet, Curator, Director of Objets d'Art Department at Musée du Louvre, said: "Over the past 20 years, Erdem Moralioglu has created far more than a distinctive language of dress: he has constructed an imaginative world in which history is never fixed, beauty is never innocent, and the past is continually transformed by the present."

As part of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, ERDEM: About Time, About Her celebrates the connections between different countries internationally. Through new scholarship on Qatar Museums' collections, the exhibition speaks to the lasting value of Years of Culture and how creative practice can build lasting cultural understanding across borders.

Qatar Museums ERDEM Fashion design