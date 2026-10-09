Lenovo Empowers The Next Generation Through Technology, Mentorship, And Sport With The Alex Morgan Foundation

MENAFN - 3BL) Technology can open doors, but its greatest impact comes when it's paired with mentorship and opportunity.

That's what Lenovo set out to do through its support for the Alex Morgan Foundation, donating 80 Lenovo laptops to student-athletes attending the fourth annual Let's Go South Bay, which was announced on stage at Tech World! The week-long camp combined soccer, leadership development, wellness programming and career exploration to help young girls build confidence on and off the field.

But Lenovo's contribution extended beyond the devices.

Stephanie Jones, Lenovo client manager, participated in a career panel and shared her journey into technology. Stephanie encouraged the girls to stay curious, keep learning, and embrace opportunities, even if their path isn't traditional.

“Soccer brought these girls together, creating friendships, building confidence and giving them a strong support system,” said Jones.“Receiving a laptop is impactful on its own, but pairing that with access to role models and real career conversations makes an even greater difference. I hope the girls left knowing they don't need to have everything figured out, and that confidence, curiosity and a willingness to keep learning can open unexpected doors.”

The career panel complemented a week of programming focused on leadership, mental wellness and personal growth, reinforcing the camp's mission to empower the next generation through sport and education.

The collaboration reflects Lenovo's broader commitment to expanding access to technology and opportunity. Through Lenovo Foundation, the company continues to invest in initiatives that help young people develop the skills, confidence and support they need to succeed. From STEM education programs inspired by soccer to global partnerships that use sport as a catalyst for learning and social impact, initiatives like Lenovo's support for Alex Morgan Foundation are helping the company reach its goal to impact 30 million beneficiaries by 2030.