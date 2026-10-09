How To Build Trust With Candidates And Teams: Meet Kevin Daniel

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I'm a Senior Recruiting Coordinator at GoDaddy, and I've been part of the team for the past four years. My role gives me the opportunity to create a seamless and positive hiring experience for candidates, which is one of the most rewarding parts of what I do. I enjoy being a part of such an important milestone in someone's career and helping make that journey as smooth as possible.

My career path has been an interesting one. I completed my Bachelor's in Hotel Management, followed by an MBA, and while hospitality was where I started academically, I soon discovered my passion for Human Resources. I began my career as an HR Generalist at an apparel company before finding my way into recruitment, where I realized I truly enjoy connecting with people and supporting them throughout the hiring process. Over the years, that passion has led me to grow into my current role at GoDaddy.

Outside of work, you'll usually find me in the kitchen trying out new recipes, planning my next trip, or spending quality time with my family and friends. Cooking has always been a passion of mine and is one of the reasons I chose to study Hotel Management in the first place.

What's been a defining moment in your career so far?

One defining moment in my career was joining GoDaddy at a time when our India presence was still relatively small. I was the only Recruiting Coordinator supporting India and the APAC region, which gave me the opportunity to take on responsibilities that challenged me and helped me grow early in my journey.

As our team expanded, I had the privilege of working closely with colleagues to develop and refine recruiting processes that could scale with the business. Looking back at how much GoDaddy has grown in India and seeing many of those processes still supporting our teams today is something I'm incredibly proud of. It showed me the value of collaboration, adaptability, and building with the future in mind.

What makes it even more meaningful is the feedback I've received along the way-from candidates who appreciated a seamless hiring experience to stakeholders who recognized my contributions. Those moments, along with being promoted to Senior Recruiting Coordinator within my first year, reinforced that creating a positive experience for both candidates and hiring teams is where I can make the greatest impact.

What helps you build trust with candidates and internal stakeholders?

For me, trust is built through consistency, transparency, and following through on your commitments.

With candidates, I strive to make the hiring process as seamless and positive as possible by keeping them informed, being responsive, and ensuring no question goes unanswered for longer than necessary. Looking for a new opportunity can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, so I want every candidate to feel respected, supported, and valued throughout their journey.

When working with internal stakeholders, I focus on being organized, dependable, and solutions-oriented. I like to stay ahead of potential challenges, ask questions whenever something isn't clear, and communicate openly so everyone is aligned. I'm also always open to feedback, as I believe continuous learning helps build stronger partnerships and better outcomes. Over the years, I've become a go-to resource for APAC recruiting processes within my team, and I see that trust as something that's been built through collaboration, reliability, and a genuine willingness to help others succeed. To me, trust isn't built through one big moment-it's earned through the small, consistent actions you take every day.

What process improvements have you led or contributed to that made a meaningful impact?

One of the process improvements I'm most proud of was being part of the journey to strengthen and evolve our recruiting coordination processes as GoDaddy continued to grow across India and the APAC region.

As our hiring needs expanded, I had the opportunity to collaborate with an incredible team to refine the way we worked, always keeping scalability, consistency, and the candidate experience at the heart of our decisions. It was rewarding to see how small, thoughtful improvements over time helped create smoother collaboration across teams and supported a growing business.

What makes this experience especially meaningful is seeing how far we've come. Looking back at where we started and comparing it to where we are today, I'm proud to have played a part in building processes that have grown alongside the business. It reinforced for me that meaningful change doesn't always come from one big idea-it's often the result of continuous collaboration, learning, and a shared commitment to making things better every day.

Are there any resources that you would recommend to others interested in personal development?

I've found that some of the most valuable learning has come from the people I've worked with and the experiences I've had throughout my career. Collaborating with talented colleagues, being open to feedback, and asking questions whenever I'm unsure have all played a big role in my personal and professional growth.

I also believe that every new challenge is an opportunity to learn. Whether it's taking on a new project, supporting a growing team, or navigating an unfamiliar situation, I've found that stepping outside my comfort zone has helped me build confidence and develop new skills.

If I could recommend one thing to anyone focused on personal development, it would be to stay curious, be open to learning from those around you, and never be afraid to ask questions. Some of the best lessons come from everyday experiences and the people you work with.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

I believe in approaching every day with curiosity, kindness, and a willingness to keep learning. There's always an opportunity to grow, improve, and make a positive impact-whether that's through supporting others, embracing feedback, or finding better ways to work together. Small, consistent actions often lead to the biggest results

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