AEG Community Foundation Awards $400,000 To Help Nonprofits Meet Growing Community Needs Across The United States

MENAFN - 3BL) LOS ANGELES, October 8, 2026 /3BL/ - As nonprofit organizations across the country face increasing demand for services and mounting resource challenges, the AEG Community Foundation has awarded $400,000 in grants to 22 nonprofit organizations supporting K-12 education, the arts, and health and wellness initiatives in the communities where AEG operates.

The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, will support programs that expand educational opportunities, increase access to arts programming, and promote healthier, stronger communities.

At a time when many nonprofits are being asked to do more with limited resources, these organizations continue to fill critical needs in their communities through innovative programs that support young people, foster creativity, promote well-being, and strengthen community connections.

Recognizing the vital role nonprofits play in communities across the country, the AEG Community Foundation selected organizations with a demonstrated ability to expand access to opportunity and address local needs by creating meaningful impact through education, arts, and wellness programming.

Among this year's recipients are the Salvation Army Southern California (Red Shield) Youth Center, which provides more than 1,000 underserved Los Angeles youth with academic support, STEM education, and enrichment opportunities, and Atlanta's Music Education Group (MEG), which uses music education to inspire creativity, confidence, and student engagement. Both organizations are previous recipients of AEG Community Foundation grants and continue to expand their impact.

“The Music Education Group's partnership with AEG Presents is a powerful example of what can happen when corporate investment goes beyond funding and creates real pathways to opportunity. Through the continued support of the AEG Community Foundation and our relationship with the AEG Presents regional team, our young people are gaining access to industry professionals, hands-on learning and paid opportunities that allow them to experience the live entertainment business from the inside,” said James Caldwell, Executive Director, Music Education Group.“For MEG, repeat support from AEG is especially meaningful because it demonstrates a long-term commitment to our mission and to building the next generation of creative-industry professionals. Together, we are helping young people move from the classroom, to the venue, to meaningful careers in music and live entertainment.”

The Foundation's support will also help create new opportunities for first time grantees, including Notes for Notes, which provides young people in Nashville with free access to professional recording studios and mentorship opportunities, and Los Angeles based Community Partners' Las Fotos Project, which equips young creatives from underserved communities with photography training, mentorship, and pathways to success in the arts and beyond.

"Being a first-time AEG Community Foundation grantee feels like a really exciting next step in a relationship that has continued to grow over the last three years. Through Goldenvoice, AEG has already supported our Creative Career Pathways work, giving young photographers opportunities to photograph festivals like Camp Flog Gnaw and experience what it feels like to be working creatives in these spaces” said Helen Alonzo Hurtado, Executive Director, Las Fotos Project.“Now, this grant will support our high school Photo Education program, helping us invest in young artists even earlier in their journey with Las Fotos Project. It means a lot to have a partner that not only creates opportunities for our young people to gain real-world experience, but also invests in the programs where they first build their skills, find their creative voice, and begin to see what is possible for themselves."

While each organization serves a unique mission, all 22 grantees share a common goal: expanding opportunities and improving quality of life in their communities. Funding, will support programs that provide educational enrichment, arts access, youth development, mentorship, and wellness resources for thousands of individuals and families across the country.

"Nonprofits are often the first to respond when communities face challenges, and today many organizations are being asked to do more than ever before," said Martha Saucedo, Chief External Affairs Officer, AEG. "These organizations are expanding access to education, the arts, and health and wellness programs that make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Through the AEG Community Foundation, we are proud to support organizations that are strengthening communities and creating lasting impact across the country."

The grants build on AEG's broader commitment to community engagement and philanthropy. In 2025, AEG invested nearly $30 million nationwide through foundation grants, charitable contributions, employee volunteer initiatives, ticket access programs, and in-kind support benefiting nonprofits, schools, and community organizations across the country.

Several of this year's grant recipients were nominated by AEG employees who have supported or collaborated with these organizations in their local communities.

Following a comprehensive review process, the Foundation's executive board selected the final recipients based on their demonstrated commitment to creating positive impact within the communities they serve.

2026 AEG Community Foundation Grant Recipients

. Arab American Family Support Center (Brooklyn, NY)

. Arthur Project Inc. (New York, NY)

. Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena (Pasadena, CA)

. Community Partners (Las Fotos Project) (Los Angeles, CA)

. Desert Sands Unified School District Educational Foundation (La Quinta, CA)

. Education Through Music Colorado (Denver, CO)

. Film2Future Inc. (Los Angeles, CA)

. G.IRL (Los Angeles, CA)

. Koreatown Youth and Community Center, Inc. (Los Angeles, CA)

. Los Angeles Urban Foundation (Kid City Hope Place) (Los Angeles, CA)

. Music Education Group Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

. Nuci Phillips Memorial Foundation Inc. (Athens, GA)

. Notes for Notes Incorporated (Nashville, TN)

. Queens Community House Inc. (Forest Hills, NY)

. Read 718 (Brooklyn, NY)

. Santa Monica Education Foundation (Santa Monica, CA)

. Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (Los Angeles, CA)

. St. Francis Center (Los Angeles, CA)

. The Ally Coalition (New York, NY)

. The Salvation Army Southern California (Red Shield) (Los Angeles, CA)

. URBAN TXT: Teens Exploring Technology (Los Angeles, CA)

. White Hall Arts Academy Foundation (Los Angeles, CA)

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About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class Venues such as Crypto Arena, The O2 arena and Uber Arena, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships; And Ticketing, through its AXS ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated sports and entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at .

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