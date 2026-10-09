2025 Fedex Cares Report: Empowering Entrepreneurs

FedEx uses AI every day to move millions of packages around the world - optimizing routes, predicting demand, and improving the customer experience. Through Empowering Entrepreneurs, we're sharing that same mindset with small business owners: helping them understand how AI is reshaping their industries and giving them the practical tools to use it to their advantage.

Together with organizations including Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), Accion, Global Entrepreneurship Network/Hello Alice, Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), and others, we are making sure small businesses don't get left behind as the way people shop, search, and discover products and services continues to change.

AI is changing how people discover products online - from AI-generated search results to personal shopping assistants. Through our work with AOF and the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab, we're offering education, mentoring, and capital to help sellers adapt:

The Learning Lab has served more than 11,000 small business owners since 2021 through free webinars, interactive courses, and hands-on cohort programs. Our AI search visibility webinar has been viewed more than 12,000 times on YouTube. Watch the webinar FedEx e-commerce experts shared how to write product descriptions AI tools can understand and use free analytics to track how customers find them. Cohort graduates report a 400% average increase in social media followers after their participation in the Learning Lab. Click here to learn more about the FedEx E-commerce Learning Lab. Image Using tech to advance business health Enhanced tech capabilities can unlock business potential. In 2025 we focused on connecting entrepreneurs with practical training on growth fundamentals, digital tools, and AI - covering everything from marketing and finance to operations and responsible use. 150 participants in the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund and Boost Camp - a 12-week digital accelerator in collaboration with Hello Alice and Global Entrepreneur Network - saw a 46% average increase in their Business HealthTM scores and 95% said they feel more equipped to navigate industry challenges. Through ICIC's Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC), entrepreneurs completing AI-focused training bridged 41% of the gap to the highest AI confidence level immediately after the course, rating its value 4.6 out of 5. Technology meets sustainability Adriana Kao, a Boost Camp participant, founded her company Usefull to tackle takeout container waste. Her tech-enabled, trackable reusable containers are turning sustainability into a scalable business. During the Boost Camp Accelerator, Adriana significantly improved her Business Health ScoreTM. Bringing personalized learning to entrepreneurs wherever they are In Latin America and India, FedEx is supporting Ovante, a digital learning platform from Accion that integrates AI to deliver personalized business education to micro-entrepreneurs - many of whom are women running small businesses in under-resourced communities: Ovante has a global reach of over 130,000 users, 78% of whom are women microentrepreneurs. The program currently operates in Mexico, Bolivia, and India. In Mexico, the launch of Sofia - an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot - reached over 56,000 active users within ten months of launch. Sofia delivers interactive coaching on topics like pricing, financial management, and building confidence. Learn more In India, FedEx and Ovante are taking a systems-level approach, with the potential for catalytic impact. Ovante has reached 3,200 women in rural communities so far and is poised to reach 50,000 by the end of 2027. Learn more Over 34% of user conversations with Sofia, Ovante's AI-powered chatbot in Mexico, last 60–70 minutes, signaling deep engagement with the content. Image Learn more about how FedEx empowers entrepreneurs in the 2025 FedEx Cares Report