Discover Covia's Blue Mountain Plant: Community Open House Recap

MENAFN - 3BL) Covia's Blue Mountain plant in Havelock, Ontario, recently welcomed community members and neighbors to its annual community open house. Attendees learned about the plant's operations and environmental stewardship efforts, as well as the many ways the mineral processed here, nepheline, is used in everyday products.

Dan Lyon, Covia's Director of Operations, welcomed guests and provided an update on Blue Mountain's products and production processes. The event also featured a variety of interactive and educational opportunities, giving attendees the chance to learn more about the operation, engage with site representatives, and participate in activities throughout the day. Guests took part in a question-and-answer session covering topics such as tailings management, transportation, water use, rail shipments, and ongoing investments to modernize the operation.

Complementing the operational update, Brett Jeffs, Covia's Safety & Health Manager, provided an environmental overview, highlighting regulatory requirements, site inspections, and invasive species management efforts.

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The event also hosted a special presentation by the Ontario Turtle Trauma Centre, which showcased its efforts to rehabilitate and protect Ontario's native turtle species. Visitors met two ambassador turtles, Andrea and Rusty, and learned about the challenges turtles face in the wild. Andrea, a Blanding's turtle, suffered head trauma after being struck by a vehicle in 2005, leaving her blind and unable to be released back into the wild. Rusty, an endangered wood turtle, lost both front legs after a raccoon attacked her in 2017. Today, both turtles serve as ambassadors for conservation and have permanent homes at the Ontario Turtle Trauma Centre.

The connection with the Ontario Turtle Trauma Centre is particularly meaningful for Covia as many employees actively support turtle conservation efforts on site through a longstanding partnership with the local Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Four species of turtle, including species at risk, nest and live on the Blue Mountain Plant's property in the adjacent wetlands. In 2025, the plant successfully hatched and released 110 turtles. These hatchlings emerged from a total of 116 collected eggs, reflecting an impressive 95% hatch success rate. Covia remains committed to supporting turtle conservation initiatives that create lasting benefits for their local ecosystem.

The day concluded with guided tours. Visitors were given a firsthand look at where the nepheline originates and how the operation works.

Following another successful event, the Blue Mountain Plant looks forward to hosting future open houses and welcoming community members. Click to learn more about Covia's Canadian operations.