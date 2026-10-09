Qatar Moves To Address Fishermen's Needs, Strengthen Fisheries Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is stepping up efforts to address fishermen's needs and develop the fisheries sector as part of measures to support local production and strengthen food security.

Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security, chaired a broad consultative meeting with a number of fishermen and owners of fishing vessels and boats in Qatar to discuss challenges facing the sector and explore ways to support its development.

The meeting was held at the Aquatic Research Centre of the Fisheries Department, in the presence of the Director and officials of the department.

Al Khulaifi stressed the importance of responding to fishermen's needs on the ground and working to develop practical solutions to advance the fishing sector.

He also underlined the serious approach towards developing the sector, describing it as an important component of efforts to support local production and enhance food security.

The meeting featured an open and constructive dialogue between officials and representatives of the fishing community, allowing fishermen to raise their concerns and discuss issues affecting their work. A number of recommendations were recorded during the meeting.

These will be studied in coordination and consultation with the Living Aquatic Resources Committee to identify appropriate solutions that address fishermen's needs and contribute to the continued development of the fisheries sector.