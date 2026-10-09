Qatar Attends Panel Meeting Of GCC Ministers Of Social Affairs And Development In Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Manama: The State of Qatar participated in a meeting of the Committee of GCC Ministers of Social Affairs and Social Development, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination on social development issues across the Gulf.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Officials said Qatar's participation underscores the importance of developing joint Gulf social action, enhancing the exchange of expertise and experiences among GCC countries, and supporting programs and initiatives that address social priorities and challenges across the region.

The meeting discussed a number of priority issues in the field of social development, including following up on the implementation of joint Gulf decisions and plans, as well as the work plan of the Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Social Development 2026-2030.

It also explored ways to enhance the effectiveness of joint social initiatives and programs in line with priorities and emerging developments.

The meeting further addressed a number of issues concerning persons with disabilities, including monitoring and following up on the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as a proposal to organize a regular Gulf forum on issues concerning persons with disabilities.

In the area of childhood, the meeting discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and its impact on children's rights, the preparation of a regional report on children's rights and their future in the GCC countries, and further Gulf coordination on children's issues and rights.

It also addressed matters concerning Gulf women and enhancing coordination among GCC countries in relevant areas.

The meeting also touched upon a number of new proposals and initiatives aimed at developing joint Gulf social action and strengthening cooperation among the GCC countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, H E Al Nuaimi participated in the 2026 ceremony honouring leading figures and projects in the field of civil social work, where a number of distinguished Qatari figures and projects were honoured.