QMC Takes Part In ASBU Radio Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: Qatar Media Corporation's Qatar Radio has participated in the 37th meeting of the Permanent Radio Committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), held at the union's headquarters in Tunis.

Qatar Radio holds the position of second deputy chairman of the committee. The Qatari delegation was led by Jaber Mohammed Al Sorour, Director-General of Qatar Radio.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the 27th Arab Radio and Television Festival, scheduled for 2027, including the main and parallel radio competition categories ahead of their circulation among member states.

Participants also discussed arrangements for an open media day in support of the Palestinian cause and the resilience of Jerusalem, scheduled for November 29. Qatar Radio was selected as the central broadcaster for the event in coordination with Palestinian Radio.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for World Radio Day 2027, with Qatar Radio again selected as the central broadcaster for the event, which is scheduled for February 13.

Other issues on the agenda included developments in the digital media environment, radio content security and mechanisms for protecting intellectual property rights.