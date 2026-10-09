GCC Labour Ministers Discuss Boosting Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in the proceedings of the 12th Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Labour of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, held in Bahrain yesterday.

Qatar's delegation was headed by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri. Their Excellencies the Ministers discussed ways to strengthen GCC cooperation in the labour market, exchange expertise and benefit from the successful experiences of GCC Member States, as well as a number of issues of common interest in the field of the workforce, contributing to the development of Gulf labour markets and human resources.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour yesterday attended a ceremony honouring pioneering projects and heads of civil service, labour and social affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the ministerial meetings on civil service, labour and social/development affairs of the GCC, convened in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies the ministers, undersecretaries, heads of civil service, administrative development, labour and social affairs authorities, as well as participating delegations from the brotherly GCC countries.