Volunteer Registration Opens For Motogp And Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has officially opened volunteer registration for two of Qatar's biggest motorsport weekends of the year: the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026, taking place from November 6 to 8, and the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026, taking place from November 27 to 29. Registration is live from October 8 to 18, 2026, and applicants can choose to volunteer at either event or at both.

The opportunity is open to nationals and residents who are 18 years old or above, hold a valid Qatar ID (QID) through December 10, 2026, and are available on all race days of the selected event.

Now bringing both race weekends under one volunteer program, LIC aims to empower participants, nurture local talent and strengthen community engagement within Qatar's expanding motorsport landscape, with inclusion and diversity at its heart.

That commitment was reflected in last year's results, when LIC welcomed 665 volunteers from 107 nationalities across key operational areas at the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025. The group comprised 66% male and 34% female participants, showing how far the program has grown in both diversity and reach.

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Those who join this year will gain practical experience at major international motorsport events, working alongside experienced event professionals and learning how a world class race weekend comes together. It is a chance to build skills that can strengthen a CV and open doors for future opportunities, while meeting new people and becoming part of an energetic, diverse volunteer community. Interested candidates should submit their applications through the official portal at prior to 18 October. Selected volunteers will be contacted after the closing date for onboarding and training sessions.