Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 8-10, 2026)

Doha, Qatar: An exciting mix of events are happening in and around Doha this weekend, from live music and cultural experiences to sporting events.

For the first time in Qatar, large-scale trading card and collectibles event is happening this weekend at DECC. Or Catch different musical concerts by Abdulaziz Louis, TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, or Ramy Sabry, or head out for some exciting beach sports action.

Pick your favourite, grab your kids, friends or family, and make the most of what's happening around Qatar

CardzCon 2026

October 9-10, 2026 | Friday: 3pm-10pm; Saturday: 12 pm- 10pm

Sheraton Grand Doha

Large-scale trading and collectibles convention is happening this weekend, bringing together collectors, players, creators under one platform. Explore the world of cards and collectible at this community event.

Click to know more

Abdulaziz Louis Live In Doha

October 8, 2026 | 9pm; doors open 7:30pm

Qatar National Convention Center

One of Kuwait's most beloved voices, Abdulaziz Louis, takes the stage live for an unforgettable evening in Doha. Experience a night of heartfelt melodies, powerful emotions and the songs that have become part of countless memories, from his biggest hits to his latest releases.

To get a ticket, click here

SFA Ladies Summer Sizzler 2026, Race 4

October 9, 2026 | 5pm -7pm

Aspire Dome

This ladies-only event will have race categories ranging from 30-min timed-races for adults, to 5-min races for mini kids.

Each race will be held on a precisely measured short course, with participation limited to 250 runners per event.

Ticket starts from QR75. Download the QSFA App on Google Play and App Store

SFA Fall edition 2026, Race 1

October 9, 2026 | 7-8am

Mina Park 4, Old Doha Port

This exciting four-race series takes place at the Old Doha Port, with race distances ranging from 0.5-mile to 3-mile.

Each race will be held on precisely measured short course, with participation limited to 300 runners per event.

Ticket starts from QR100. Download the QSFA App on Google Play and App Store

TJ & KZ - In Between Middle East Tour



October 9, 2026 | 7pm

Qatar National Convention Center

Following the historic success of their four consecutive sold-out“In Between” concerts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines, directed by renowned filmmaker John Prats, the dynamic Original Pilipino Music (OPM) duo are taking the experience to audiences around the world with their“In

Between Middle World Tour,” bringing their powerful voices and captivating performances to Doha.

For details on tickets, click here

All That Is Unseen exhibition

Until January 21, 2027 | Sunday to Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Media Majlis Museum, Northwestern University in Qatar's (NU-Q)

The first touring exhibition by ACMI, Australia's national museum of screen culture uses large-scale video works, guided meditation and interactive experiences to explore the hidden systems connecting all living things, from a single breath to the cosmos.

Visitors are encouraged to reflect on the building blocks that make up human life, the body and the world, and the connections between people and the natural environment.

West Asia Volleyball Tour Men & Women

Until October 10, 2026

Al Gharafa Beach Volleyball Centre

Male and female athletes from across West Asia will come together to compete in an exciting display of skill, teamwork and determination at the West Asia Volleyball Tour Men & Women.

Ramy Sabry Live in Qatar

October 8, 2026 | Doors open 7pm; Start: 9pm

Qatar National Convention Center

Known for his emotional voice and memorable melodies, Arab music icon Ramy Sabry takes the stage to serenade his listeners with a collection of songs that evoke cherished memories and unforgettable experiences.

Tickets are priced at QR995 and can be booked here

5K Dash by NoLimits Race

October 10, 2026 | 4:30pm

Lusail Boulevard

Lusail Boulevard will once again host the NoLimits 5K Dash for its third edition.

The night race features a 5K race for adults and a 1K dash for children, bringing together runners, families and the wider community to enjoy on-route music zones, live entertainment and a vibrant Race Village, along with a dedicated Kids Village for younger visitors.

To register in advance, click here

Geometry for Teens Workshop

October 10, 2026 | 11am – 1pm

Education Centre, Museum of Islamic Art

Led by Kaltham Al-Thani, the workshop is designed for ages 12–14 explores the origins of geometry in the Islamic world and how geometric designs can be identified and interpreted and will take place at the at MIA.

Participants will learn the basic steps for creating a geometric star, which they will then transform into a repeating pattern and bring to life using a variety of colouring mediums.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required

Navigating the Seas of Qatar Tour

October 10, 2026 | English: 12pm-1:30pm; Arabic: 2:30pm-4pm

National Museum of Qatar

This guided tour for ages 8 and above will reveal the seafaring skills and traditions that once shaped life across the Arabian Gulf.

Participants will discover how sailors, pearl divers and traders navigated the waters long before modern technology, while exploring traditional dhows and learning about maritime traditions that shaped Qatar's history.

The tour will also introduce participants to traditional navigation tools, including the kamal and compass, and explore the maritime connections and pearl diving routes that linked communities across the Gulf.

The sessions are free to attend, with no registration required

Drawtastic

October 10, 2026 | 4-6pm

Mathaf's Manara Art studio

This is an interactive, fun-filled art session where creativity knows no limits. Experience the freedom of expression at Drawtastic-a "no rules" zone where it's just you, your imagination, and a model waiting to be brought to life in any medium or style you choose.

Register for Drawtastic here

Meet-Up: Creative Threads

October 8, 2026 |10am-12pm

Qatar National Library, QNL, Main Plaza

Creative Threads brings together enthusiasts interested in thread-based crafts such as embroidery, knitting, crochet and weaving.

The session offers participants an opportunity to practise their skills, exchange ideas and experiences, and connect with others who share a passion for crafts in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools and materials. The gathering is open to both Arabic- and English-speaking participants, making it an inclusive space for everyone to learn, create and share their skills.

Click on this link to learn more