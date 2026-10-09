Education Ministry Adjusts School Day During Mid-Term Examinations For 2026-2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced adjustments for school day at government schools during the mid-term examinations for the first and second semesters of the 2026–2027 academic year.

According to Circular No. 3 issued by the Educational Affairs Sector for the 2026-2027 academic year, the school timetable during the mid-term examination period will consist of four periods with the second and third period allocated for examinations, while the periods not designated for exams will be used for regular lessons according to the school's usual timetable.

The ministry also said examination marking and the recording of grades will be completed according to the specified schedule for opening and closing the electronic system, ensuring that assessment procedures are carried out regularly and within the deadlines.

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The circular stipulates that students should leave school immediately after the end of the fourth period.

School staff will also be allowed to leave up to two hours before the end of official working hours. It also emphasized early-leave hours granted under the circular cannot be combined with reduced working hours benefit granted to nursing mothers.

In cases where employees seek permission to leave early, the period must not exceed three hours per day, according to the circular.

The move is aimed at continuing to enhance the quality of the educational process and providing students with a comfortable environment during examinations, while giving teachers greater flexibility in organising their work to balance their professional responsibilities and personal lives without affecting the regular functioning of schools.

