Ministry Introduces New Requirements For Driving Schools In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in coordination with the relevant authorities, has introduced a set of requirements governing the contractual relationship between driving schools and customers to protect consumer rights and regulate the provision of driving training services.

The requirements are based on Consumer Protection Law No. 8 of 2008 and apply to driving schools operating in Qatar and consumers seeking driving training services.

Under the new requirements, driving schools may not collect any fees from consumers unless there is a clear, written contract specifying the services to be provided.

The contract must also clearly state the actual date on which training will begin.

In addition, consumers must be enabled to obtain the permit number issued by the General Directorate of Traffic.

Driving schools have been given a one-month grace period from the date they are notified to regularise their status and comply with the requirements.

Following the grace period, MoCI will conduct field inspection campaigns to verify compliance and take action against violations.

Consumers can report violations by contacting the ministry's call centre on 16001 or the Ministry's social media handles.