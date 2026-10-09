Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets French President's Envoy To Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Thursday with the French President's Personal Envoy to Lebanon HE Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is visiting Qatar.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and a number of issues of mutual interest.HE the Minister of State reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for the Lebanese people and their aspirations for development and prosperity. He stressed that Lebanon's stability is essential to regional stability and underscored the importance of respecting Lebanon's full sovereignty over its territory.