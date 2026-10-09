Moehe, EAA Sign Agreement To Enhance Education Opportunities Through Assalam Schools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement establishing the general framework for the operation and support of Assalam School in Qatar. The agreement aims to enhance education opportunities for targeted groups and support the educational services provided to them.

The agreement was signed at the theatre hall of the Ministry's permanent headquarters by Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services at MoEHE Mohammed Ali Koraib, and CEO of the Education Above All Foundation Mohammed Saad Al Kubaisi.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, MoEHE Undersecretary Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Director of the Together Project at the Education Above All Foundation Noura Al Sulaiti and senior officials from both sides.

The agreement is part of joint efforts to provide appropriate education opportunities for students who face difficulties accessing schools, and to create an inclusive educational and learning environment that takes into account cultural, social and economic diversity. It also seeks to contribute to developing students' academic and social skills, enhancing the quality of education and ensuring the sustainability of educational projects.

In a press statement, Mohammed Ali Koraib said the agreement reflects the Ministry's commitment to providing quality education that responds to the needs of students facing educational challenges and strengthens its partnership with civil society organisations.

He noted that Assalam Schools, operated by the Education Above All Foundation, represent an important educational project reflecting the Ministry's approach to providing equitable and inclusive education opportunities and enabling students to continue their education in safe and stimulating educational environments that support balanced academic and social development.

“This agreement will provide a sustainable institutional framework for developing Assalam Schools and enhancing their operational and educational efficiency,” Koraib said.“This will support the quality of educational services provided to students, raise the level of preparedness and professional excellence among their staff, and contribute to achieving quality outcomes that strengthen the development of human capital and contribute to sustainable development.” For his part, Mohammed Saad Al Kubaisi, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation, said:“At the Education Above All Foundation, we begin with the needs of the student and the barriers that prevent them from accessing education, and then work with our partners to find appropriate ways to overcome them.”“This agreement builds on our cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to support Assalam Schools and provides a clearer framework for integrating our respective roles. Access to school gains its true value when students find an inclusive educational environment, qualified staff and the support they need to continue learning and progressing,” he added.

Al Kubaisi said the Foundation believes that expanding the circle of institutions and organisations supporting education in Qatar can strengthen these efforts and enable Assalam Schools to support more students who face difficulties accessing education.

As part of efforts to support education quality, the agreement provides for cooperation between the two sides in building and developing the capacities of educational and administrative staff working at Assalam Schools through the design and implementation of specialised training and qualification programmes. These programmes will help develop professional and educational competencies, keep pace with developments in education and improve educational outcomes.

Senior Consultant at the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and General Coordinator of the Assalam Schools Project Salem Bushourbak Al Mansouri, said the signing of the new cooperation agreement to organise and structure the schools represents a landmark milestone that crowns the institutional partnership. He said it aims to provide a sustainable and equitable educational environment for the targeted groups.