Moehe Shifts Higher Education Quality Focus From Compliance To Impact

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is reinforcing a culture of quality in higher education by moving beyond compliance with accreditation requirements to measuring the actual outcomes and impact of education on students, institutions and society, Minister of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater said.

Addressing the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education Forum in Doha, Al Khater stressed that quality cannot be achieved through review and assessment procedures alone, but requires a strong institutional culture that continuously evolves amid rapid changes in higher education, particularly the growing use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

The forum, organised jointly by the National Qualifications and Academic Accreditation Committee (NQAA) and the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, brought together around 400 academics, experts and decision-makers from Arab and international countries.

She stressed the importance of cooperation and exchange of experiences among universities and accreditation bodies to improve academic practices and strengthen quality assurance.

The two-day forum, which concluded yesterday, brought together officials, academics, experts and representatives of higher education institutions and accreditation bodies from several Arab countries to discuss the future of academic quality amid rapid technological and educational changes.

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Al Khater noted that the Arab region has around 1,200 higher education institutions serving more than 13 million students, highlighting the importance of effective quality assurance systems capable of ensuring strong educational outcomes across the sector.

She said the widespread adoption of generative AI and large language models has created new challenges related to the nature of knowledge, methods of measuring student achievement, academic integrity and the skills required to prepare graduates for the future.

The Minister identified three key priorities for developing quality assurance systems: redesigning assessments to measure genuine understanding and students' ability to apply knowledge; using data and analytics to improve accreditation processes; and linking quality standards to the actual impact achieved by educational institutions.

On Qatar's experience in quality assurance, Al Khater said the National Qualifications and Academic Accreditation Committee, established in 2022, has benefited from regional and international expertise.

More than 50% of higher education institutions in Qatar are now engaged in the committee's processes, either through accreditation, preparation for accreditation or self-study.

Referring to Times Higher Education rankings, she said 24 Arab universities are among the world's top 500, including two Qatari universities. Hamad Bin Khalifa University ranked 126th globally, placing it at the top among Arab universities.

However, Al Khater stressed that rankings should not overshadow a broader assessment of quality that considers educational and research outcomes and universities' contributions to development. She called for research findings and experiences to be translated into practical applications that deliver sustainable benefits.

Chairman of the National Qualifications and Academic Accreditation Committee

Dr. Mazen Hasna, said hosting the forum in Doha reflected Qatar's efforts to expand partnerships with specialised quality assurance organisations and strengthen its presence in regional and international networks.

He said the committee had developed cooperation with Gulf, Arab and international quality assurance networks, as well as the international arm of the US Council for Higher Education Accreditation, to exchange expertise and benefit from successful accreditation practices.

The forum attracted more than 500 registered participants and received 86 research papers, including 24 from Qatar. The scientific committee approved 56 papers for presentation and discussion, while four workshops were selected from 12 proposals.

President of the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education Dr Jokha Abdullah Al Shakili, warned against relying on traditional student assessment methods as AI capabilities continue to advance.

She said the ability of AI tools to produce coherent academic content does not necessarily demonstrate a student's understanding or possession of the skills required.

“Artificial intelligence has become a reality in the university environment,” she said, calling for a shift from debating whether AI should be accepted or rejected towards establishing mechanisms that use it to enhance learning and critical thinking rather than replace students' intellectual effort.

She also stressed that plagiarism-detection and monitoring programmes alone were no longer sufficient to protect academic integrity.

Instead, she called for assessment methods that measure analysis, critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving, while testing students' ability to apply their knowledge in practical situations.

Sessions also examined the use of generative AI in postgraduate assessment, verification of the originality of academic work, measures to combat academic misconduct and institutional experiences in implementing quality standards.

The forum concluded with recommendations aimed at developing academic accreditation practices, strengthening cooperation among institutions and quality assurance bodies, and building a more responsive Arab quality assurance system capable of keeping pace with digital transformation and improving educational outcomes in line with development and labour market needs.