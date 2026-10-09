Government School Staff Allowed To Leave Two Hours Early During Exams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Employees of government schools will be allowed to leave work two hours before the end of the official working day during the midterm examination periods of the 2026–2027 academic year, under new arrangements announced by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The measure is part of arrangements introduced by the ministry's Educational Affairs Sector to organise the school day during the first- and second-semester midterm examinations, with the aim of providing students with a comfortable environment during exams while giving teachers and school staff greater flexibility to manage their professional responsibilities and personal lives without affecting the regular functioning of schools.

According to Circular No. 3 of the Educational Affairs Sector for the 2026–2027 academic year, the school timetable during the midterm examination period will consist of four periods.

The second and third periods will be allocated for students to sit their examinations, while periods not designated for exams will be used for regular lessons according to the school timetable.

The ministry said the arrangements were designed to maintain the continuity of teaching and learning while ensuring that examination procedures are conducted in an organised manner.

Students will leave school immediately after the end of the fourth period during the examination period, while schools are required to maintain the specified times for receiving students and the scheduled break.

Under the new arrangements, school employees may leave two hours before the end of their official working hours, subject to the applicable regulations. The ministry clarified that the early-departure hours may not be combined with the breastfeeding hours granted to eligible female employees or with reduced working hours.

The circular also sets out rules governing permission to leave work during the day. In cases where an employee seeks permission to leave, the period must not exceed three hours per day, in accordance with the circular.

The ministry further explained that examination marking and the recording of grades will be completed according to the specified timetable for opening and closing the relevant electronic system. This is intended to ensure that assessment procedures remain orderly and that grades are completed within the designated deadlines.

The arrangements apply during the midterm examination periods of both semesters of the 2026–2027 academic year and are intended to balance the requirements of the examination process with the workload of school employees.

The ministry stressed the importance of all school administrations complying with the provisions of the circular while ensuring that implementation does not conflict with human resources regulations.

It said the arrangements would contribute to maintaining stability in the educational process, supporting the successful conduct of examinations and reflecting the education sector's commitment to high standards of professional and educational practice.