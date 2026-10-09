National Museum Of Qatar And Qatar University Equip Future Teachers With STEAM Learning Skills

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), in collaboration with Qatar University's College of Education, concluded a two-day workshop introducing future educators to practical approaches for integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) into classroom teaching through museum-based learning.

Held recently as part of the ExxonMobil STEAM Festival, Discovering STEAM Learning at NMoQ welcomed 36 undergraduate education students, including student teachers preparing for or undertaking school-based teaching practice.

The programme introduced participants to NMoQ's approach to connecting Qatar's heritage, museum collections and cultural knowledge with STEAM education. Through first-hand activities, workshops and discussions, students learned how museum-based knowledge can complement classroom teaching, support curriculum delivery and provide new ways for pupils to understand STEAM concepts through objects, stories and place.

Director of the ExxonMobil STEAM Festival and Acting Deputy Director of Learning and Outreach at NMoQ Nadya Al Saleh said,“Museums can extend learning beyond the classroom, giving teachers and students opportunities to connect curriculum subjects with objects, heritage and real-world experiences. Through this programme, we wanted future educators to experience our learning activities for themselves, understand the thinking behind their development and consider how these approaches can be adapted for their own classrooms.”

The first day introduced participants to STEAM learning already available across NMoQ. Students took part in activities at the STEAM Lab, a thematic gallery tour, and a library session featuring the Silk Roads Game, followed by reflection and experience-sharing.

On the second day, museum specialists, Qatar University academics and education professionals discussed the educational approaches behind these experiences. Sessions addressed STEAM beyond the acronym, museums as partners in teaching and learning, the development of NMoQ workshops, teacher and museum educator collaboration, early-years STEAM learning, and the use of objects, culture and place in everyday learning.

Section Head of Learning Support at Qatar University's College of Education Alshaima Alyafei said,“Through its partnership with the National Museum of Qatar, the College of Education at Qatar University provided students with an authentic learning experience that supports the University's commitment to experiential learning, innovation, and community engagement.