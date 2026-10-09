Awqaf Ministry Signs Agreement To Expand Humanitarian And Development Impact

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Qatar Charity have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen institutional coordination in endowments, zakat, humanitarian and development work and maximise their impact locally and internationally.

The agreement establishes a framework for developing joint initiatives and projects, exchanging expertise and coordinating efforts to improve efficiency and sustainability while supporting national development priorities and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Islamic Affairs at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Khalid Shaheen Al Ghanem and Qatar Charity CEO Yousef Ahmed Al Kuwari, in the presence of officials and representatives from both sides.

The partnership provides for cooperation in planning and implementing humanitarian and development initiatives, including joint projects inside and outside Qatar and cooperation in managing certain external projects. It also covers the exchange of technical, Shariah and administrative expertise and consultations to improve institutional performance and the quality of joint programmes.

The two sides will also cooperate in zakat collection, social and Shariah research, and the development of assessment and study mechanisms related to eligibility and disbursement. The agreement aims to improve the accuracy and efficiency of procedures for serving eligible beneficiaries.

As part of the partnership, the two sides will study the establishment of a joint fund to support domestic and international projects eligible for zakat funding in accordance with Shariah requirements. The fund could provide additional opportunities for sustainable humanitarian and development projects.

The agreement also includes joint media and awareness campaigns to introduce humanitarian and development projects, explain approved areas of expenditure and highlight their impact on beneficiaries. These initiatives seek to promote values of solidarity, giving and social responsibility.