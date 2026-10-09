QSW To Promote Sustainable Practices Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) will be taking place taking place from October 31 to November 7, 2026.

The week aims to raise awareness of sustainability and encourage individuals and organisations to adopt sustainable practices and participate in community initiatives through events and activities across Qatar.

Launched in 2016, Qatar Sustainability Week engaged more than 1 million participants in 3,400 events from 2016 to 2025, with the involvement of approximately 2,000 partners. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), in collaboration with Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), will be hosting the QSW and inviting organisations and institutions across Qatar to take part by hosting their own events, including workshops, panel discussions, exhibitions, community activities, and educational programs addressing sustainability.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada emphasised that Qatar Sustainability Week strengthens the participation of individuals and organizations in environmental protection and encourages sustainable practices in daily life. He noted that the collaboration between the Ministry and Earthna supports joint action across sectors to raise environmental awareness and strengthen community engagement.

Executive Director, Earthna, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata said:“As Earthna, we are delighted to once again organize this national campaign and to see the strong response and participation from communities across Qatar. The enthusiasm and commitment we see each year demonstrate how sustainability is increasingly becoming a shared priority and a collective effort across our society.” He noted that the 11th edition brings together diverse perspectives to exchange ideas.