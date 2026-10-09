Qatar Participates In Amman Numismatic, Philatelic Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The eighth Amman International Numismatic & Philatelic Exhibition, organised by the Jordan Philatelic & Numismatic Society, opened yesterday with Qatar participating through the Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre.

The three-day exhibition features the Lebanese Association of Philately and Postal History and the Saudi Numismatic Society (Makkah Al-Mukarramah) as guests of honour.

Speaking to QNA, Director of the Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre Hussein Rajab said Qatar's participation aims to explore the Jordanian exhibits, benefit from the experience and expertise of other participants, and exchange knowledge and perspectives. He added that the event provides an opportunity to keep abreast of the latest developments and trends in banknote and coin valuation.