Visually-Impaired MOPH Employee Reflects On 30-Year Career On World Sight Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Individuals with physical challenges can make valuable contributions to their country and community and should not allow their disabilities to limit their potential, a Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) employee has said.

Speaking ahead of World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October, Matar Abdulla Al-Mansoori, who works with the Public Relations and Communication Department at the MOPH reflected on his 30-year career.

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Al-Mansoori, who is visually-impaired, urged people with disabilities to remain active and engaged in their communities.

World Sight Day falls on October 8 this year and is being observed under the theme“Love Your Eyes”, raising awareness of eye health and the importance of protecting vision.

He began his career as an information officer at the Medical Commission, where he worked until 2017 before moving to the ministry's headquarters.

“I applied to the Civil Service Bureau in 1993. They put me forward for a position at the Ministry of Public Health. The Ministry had already employed two blind members, and I officially joined on November 13, 1994,” he said.

Over the course of his career, Al Mansoori has spent around 30 years working in customer service and handling calls from both internal and external callers.

Al-Mansoori added that his work has given him the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and gained valuable experience through daily communication with the public and colleagues.