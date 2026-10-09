Assistant Undersecretary For Migrant Labour Affairs Holds Meetings With Counterparts, Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, met separately with Assistant Deputy Minister for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Faisal Al-Dhafyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Policies at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the United Arab Emirates H E Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, and Assistant Secretary-General for Operations and Logistical Support at the Ministry of Labour of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ibrahim Al-Saket.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Second Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility between Africa and GCC+, hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on October 5-6, 2026.

Discussions focused on bilateral co-operation in labour-sector matters and ways of further strengthening and developing such co-operation, particularly in relation to migrant labour. The meetings also provided an opportunity to exchange views on areas of mutual interest and avenues for closer co-ordination.