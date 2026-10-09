Nigerians In Doha Celebrate 66Th Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Nigerian community in Qatar has celebrated the country's 66th Independence Day with a colourful gathering in Doha, bringing together members of the diplomatic corps, Nigerian community leaders and friends of Nigeria to commemorate the anniversary and showcase the country's rich cultural heritage.

The celebration provided an opportunity to reflect on Nigeria-Qatar relations, the contribution of Nigerians to Qatar and the importance of unity among Nigerians living in the country.

In his address, Nigerian Ambassador to Qatar H E Professor Mahmoud Yakubu highlighted the cordial relations between Nigeria and Qatar, noting that the ties between the two countries have enabled Nigerians to visit, live, work and contribute positively to Qatari society.

He commended the Nigerian community for serving as“good ambassadors” of the country by respecting Qatar's laws, customs and traditions while projecting Nigeria's diverse heritage.

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“Today the Nigerian community will display a little bit of our rich heritage in the areas of culture, music, sports and... cuisine,” the Ambassador said, pointing to the range of activities through which Nigerians continue to promote their national identity in Qatar.

The Ambassador also used the occasion to acknowledge the participation of members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished guests, including Executive Director of Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, Khloud Saif Al-Kubaisi, as well as the former Chairman of Nigeria's National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra.

In a lighter moment, Professor Yakubu reignited the familiar debate over Jollof rice, joking that Nigeria was“number one” and declaring the matter settled in West Africa and, eventually, globally. His remarks added a distinctly Nigerian touch to an event centred on national pride and cultural identity.

He also praised the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund for its continued commitment to workers' welfare and support for the Nigerian community, while commending the leadership and membership of the Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO).

The Ambassador urged Nigerians in Qatar to strengthen their bonds and support one another.

“To the leadership of NIDO and the entire membership of the Nigerian community, I urge you to keep the flag flying. And not only flying, but flying very high,” he said, stressing the importance of bringing Nigerians together.

NIDO President Dr Michael Ndukaihe Ihekwaba, who also addressed the gathering, struck a similarly celebratory and inclusive tone. Welcoming dignitaries, ambassadors and friends of Nigeria, he described the occasion as a celebration for the entire Nigerian community.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of the occasion with happiness, urging the gathering to“see smiles” on their faces as they celebrated their country's independence.

Ihekwaba also emphasised Nigeria's cultural diversity, drawing attention to the many languages and identities represented within the Nigerian community in Qatar. Identifying himself as being from Abia State, he acknowledged his Igbo heritage and invited members of the community to participate in the celebration in their respective languages and traditions.