Qatar Discusses Cooperation With ILO, IOM In Labour Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani met separately yesterday with Regional Director for Arab States at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) H E Dr. Ruba Jaradat, and Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) H E Othman Fouad Belbeisi.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Second Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility, hosted by Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on October 5-6 under the theme“From Commitment to Action: Advancing Fair and Sustainable Labour Mobility between Africa and GCC+”. The meetings discussed Qatar's co-operation with the ILO and IOM in labour-sector matters, ways to further strengthen these partnerships, and key issues addressed by the Second Doha Dialogue, particularly its role in advancing institutional co-operation and fair and sustainable labour mobility between Africa and GCC+.