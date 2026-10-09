Qatar Museums Presents 'Beyti Beytak - My Home Is Your Home' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums is presenting 'Beyti Beytak - My Home is Your Home', a major exhibition organised by the future Art Mill Museum, at the Fahad bin Ali Palace in Doha.

On view from October 26, 2026 through May 29, 2027, the exhibition will feature works by more than 40 architects, designers, and practitioners from across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region (MENASA) and beyond, exploring architecture as a vital social and cultural practice grounded in ideas of home, hospitality, collective care, and shared responsibility.

Originally presented at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in 2025, the exhibition has been expanded for this iteration, featuring a new commission by Iraqi Architect Ola Znad as well as archival research on the evolution of Doha's urbanisation. An extensive public programming for schools, universities and families will provide opportunities for unique engagement with the exhibition inviting the public to Fahad bin Ali Palace for the first time.

Organised in seven sections, the exhibition brings together architectural models, drawings, archival materials, films, and site-specific installations of communal places ranging from desert oases to contemporary museums, and from residences to sacred spaces.

Presented in the historically significant Fahad bin Ali Palace, the exhibition creates a compelling dialogue between contemporary architecture and Doha's vibrant architectural heritage.

Among the pioneering modern architects represented are Raj Rewal (India), Nayyar Ali Dada (Pakistan), Abeer Seikaly (Jordan) and Minnette de Silva (Sri Lanka). Their work is highlighted along with that of a range of contemporary designers and architects, including Marina Tabassum and Nabil Haque (Bangladesh), AAU Anastas (Palestine/France), Sameep Padora (sP + A) and Balkrishna Doshi, Vastu-Shilpa Foundation (India), DAAZ Studio (Iran), Ahmed Hossam Saafan (Egypt), Sumaya Dabbagh (Saudi Arabia), Diller Scofidio + Renfro (USA), Meriem Chabani with New South & sOne (France), among others whose diverse practice explores socially engaged, environmentally conscious and, context-responsive approaches to architecture.

Beyti Beytak also reflects on the legacy of pioneering Egyptian architect and urbanist Hassan Fathy, whose work promoted social engagement while embracing vernacular forms, techniques, and materials. Beyti Beytak is curated by Aurélien Lemonier, Art Mill Museum Senior Curator of Architecture, Design, and Gardens, and Sean Anderson, Co-Curator, assisted by Virgile Alexandre, Independent Curator, and Farah Al Sidiky, Art Mill Museum Assistant Curator.

Beyti Beytak is designed by Cookies, a Paris- and Rotterdam-based architecture studio formed by Federico Martelli, Clément Périssé and Alice Grégoire. With its visual identity by Gaggero Works, a Santiago- and London-based design studio formed by Constanza Gaggero.