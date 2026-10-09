Media Outreach Newswire Founder & CEO Jennifer Kok Named Top Nominee In The Woman Entrepreneur Category For EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Malaysia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, has been named one of 12 Top Nominees for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Malaysia awards, in the Woman Entrepreneur category. This year's programme, the 25th in Malaysia, drew a record number of nominations.



Media OutReach Newswire Founder & CEO Jennifer Kok, Top Nominee for the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year 2026 Malaysia awards, in the Woman Entrepreneur category



Since its launch in 2002, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Malaysia has recognised more than 350 entrepreneurs, as part of a global programme held in more than 60 countries and jurisdictions. An independent panel of judges assesses nominees against four pillars: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 1 December 2026.

A 17-year entrepreneurial journey

Entrepreneurial spirit that built Asia's first global newswire

Jennifer founded Media OutReach Newswire in 2009 to build what the industry lacked – a global newswire born in Asia – becoming the first woman to found a global newswire, and has continued to redefine the PR industry through industry-first innovations, from the digital era to the age of AI.



Purpose that turns business success into shared opportunity

Her mission since day one has been to help Asian brands authentically build their reputation in global markets, leading with a social enterprise mindset that creates opportunity for clients, the PR community and her team. Giving back has always been close to her heart. She provides pro bono press release distribution to help NGOs and community initiatives amplify their impact, while supporting children, marginalised communities and animal welfare.

Growth that promotes Asian excellence worldwide

Today, Media OutReach Newswire connects brands with 200,000+ journalists and editors and 70,000+ media titles across 190+ countries and territories, with targeted distribution across 500+ trade categories, alongside 1,500+ media partnerships and offices in eight Asian markets, including Malaysia.

Impact is redefining PR for the AI era

Trusted by thousands of agencies, corporations, governments and SMEs, the company has repeatedly set industry standards – most recently becoming a fully AI-enabled newswire in 2026. Media OutReach Newswire connects clients' news with journalists and enables the news to be cited by AI, helping build brand trust, increase AI visibility, and maximise PR impact.

Media OutReach Newswire's next phase of growth is anchored in three pillars: AI innovation, people and social impact. The company uses AI to innovate its services and workflows for clients and staff, invests in its team, and funds community projects for children and animals.

"Seventeen years ago, I set out to build Asia Pacific's first global newswire so that Asian brands could tell their stories to the world," said Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire.

"To be named a Top Nominee in the award's 25th year in Malaysia is an honour I share with our team, media partners and clients. Entrepreneurship, to me, has never been just about business. It is about creating opportunities, empowering the PR industry, investing in people and using what you build to help others succeed. Our vision is to help Asian brands to achieve global communications success."



Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Steven Sim Chee Keong (eighth from right) with Top Nominees for the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year 2026 Malaysia awards

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, founded in 2009 by Jennifer Kok as a trusted partner to media, corporations, agencies and governments. As an AI-enabled global newswire, Media OutReach Newswire connects brands with 200,000+ journalists and editors and 70,000+ media titles across 190+ countries and territories. Through targeted press release distribution, direct journalist access and guaranteed posting on credible news sites with domain authority, it helps brands earn media coverage and build visibility and citations in AI search. Every distribution includes multi-format reports with data insights, and its PR Campaign Intelligence measures communications impact over time.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, with offices in the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, Media OutReach Newswire's distribution network spans Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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