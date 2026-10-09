GEMS Education unveils GR8 School, a world-first fusion of AI, teachers and industry experts reinventing education

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

World-first education model, initially operating as a“school within a school”, bringing together:



Hyper-personalised AI-powered self-paced learning



1:1 support from subject teachers (human mentors), specially trained for the GR8 model



Individualised pathways for personal development, connecting students to real-world expertise, experience and opportunities



A blended daily learning model combining asynchronous, self-paced study with approximately 90 minutes to two hours of synchronous, teacher-led learning, supported by real-world expertise and globally recognised experts

A further two to three hours of enhanced enrichment programmes, extending learning through specialist, practical and real-world experiences First GR8 School soft launch planned for January 2027 What if students did not all have to learn the same thing, in the same way, at the same time?

GEMS Education, one of the oldest and largest private K-12 education providers, has unveiled GR8 School, a global-first model combining hyper-personalised AI-powered learning with specially trained teachers (human mentors) and real-world expertise. Drawing on almost seven decades of educational experience, more than 10,000 educators and school leaders, and pathways that have taken GEMS graduates to more than 2,000 universities across 71 countries, including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK, GEMS brings significant scale, experience and educational expertise to the new model.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education



Since its origin in 1959, GEMS has pioneered education in the UAE, from offering international curricula across schools at a range of price points to developing new models such as GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI). More than 500,000 GEMS alumni have gone on to become unicorn founders, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, scientists, academics, creatives and leaders across industries, with graduates progressing to the world's leading universities. Its mission has remained constant: to see the potential in every child and evolve education to help them realise it.

GEMS Education unveils GR8 School, a world-first fusion of AI, teachers and industry experts reinventing education

GR8 is the latest expression of that legacy of innovation and educational firsts. It will initially operate as a“school within a school”, creating a distinct pathway within existing school communities.



The 8 October unveiling comes as Dubai's leadership explores new approaches to education and how future school models can respond to changing student needs and the world of work.



What makes GR8 School a pioneering education model?

The GR8 School will bring together three connected parts of a student's education:



Hyper-personalised learning: Students use AI-powered learning that allows them to work through core academic material at their own pace, rather than every student following a fixed timetable. The learning system will continually assess a student's progress, identifying what they have mastered, where they need additional support, and where they are ready to be challenged further.



World-class teachers (Human Mentors): Real-time data provided by the adaptive learning systems empower teachers to be able to spend most of their time on high-impact 1:1 support instead of teaching an entire class at the same time, as well as on delivering all practical aspects of the curriculum. Teachers will remain responsible for academic rigour while also providing the inspiration, mentorship and human connection central to a child's growth.



Real-world pathways: Working backwards from each student's interests and possible future ambitions, GR8 will connect students with relevant specialists, industry experts, practitioners, projects and experiences that help turn what they learn into what they can do. Alongside academic study, the model will place deliberate emphasis on critical thinking, communication, teamwork, financial literacy, and practical life skills, while creating direct pathways from education to further study, entrepreneurship and future employment.



Together, these people will form the GR8 Learning Collective – a wider human team of teachers, specialists, practitioners bringing industry and experts closer to students.



A different learning day: The GR8 model is being designed around a more flexible use of time. Students will combine asynchronous, AI-enabled self-paced learning with approximately 90 minutes to two hours of synchronous, teacher-led learning, supported by real-world experts and globally recognised specialists. This will be complemented by a further two to three hours of enhanced enrichment programmes, creating more time for deeper specialist learning, projects, practical application, collaboration, creativity, sport, the arts and other areas of personal development.



Transformative education should meet the needs of the learners where they are and give families meaningful choice. GR8 is being developed to operate across different GEMS school segments and price points. While final fees will vary by school, market and model and will be confirmed closer to launch, current indicative annual fee ranges are approximately USD 8,000–10,000 for affordable offerings and USD 20,000–40,000 for premium offerings. (Fees may vary by market).



GR8 builds on principles already embedded across GEMS – personalised support, strong teacher-student relationships, character, critical thinking and learning beyond the classroom – as well as existing enrichment programmes and opportunities, bringing them together in a more focused and structured model.



It will offer families a distinctive new choice, designed for students who may thrive in a more personalised, flexible and independently driven learning environment.



The visionary behind the model, Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said,“For almost seven decades, we have evolved continually because the world our children are growing into keeps evolving. Throughout that journey one thing has never changed: the teacher has remained at the heart of a child's learning and growth. A teacher provides inspiration, encouragement, judgement and human connection. That relationship remains fundamental."



“Today, artificial intelligence is changing how we learn and work, but the answer cannot simply be to put more technology into classrooms. We have to ask a bigger question: if we were designing education for young people today, knowing how rapidly the world around them is changing, what would we do differently?"



“GR8 is our answer to that question. It starts with the individual child and asks what combination of technology, great teachers, industry experts and real-industry experiences will help that young person achieve academically and discover what they could become."



“GR8 is not for everyone, nor is it intended to be. No single model of education is right for every child. We are making this pathway available to all our families, but we expect it will appeal to a select group of students who are ready for greater independence, personalisation and ownership of their learning. For the right student, we believe it can be transformative."



“Technology can help us understand and personalise how a child learns. But education is, and will always remain, deeply human. Our ambition with GR8 is to bring many worlds together around the learner."



“We want young people to leave school with excellent qualifications, but also with something more: the confidence to apply what they know, the judgement to think for themselves, and the skills, experiences and relationships that can help them turn their potential into possibility.”



The first GR8 School will soft launch in January 2027, with GEMS using the interim period to continue developing and testing the systems behind the model, including its learning technology, academic model, teacher and guide roles, and network of specialist and industry expertise, with further details to be announced closer to launch.