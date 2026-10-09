Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today, advancing our vital partnership with Greece. They discussed expanding U.S.-Greece energy cooperation, reaffirmed deepening defense ties and regional security issues. They committed to close cooperation to defeat transnational criminal organizations and safeguard critical infrastructure from emerging threats.

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