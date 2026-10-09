United States And Zambia Sign Five-Year Global Health Partnership Under The Trump Administration's America First Global Health Strategy

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States and the Republic of Zambia today signed a five-year bilateral Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the Trump Administration's America First Global Health Strategy (AFGHS), a new model of health partnership built around greater Zambian investment, stronger accountability, and a clear path toward self-reliance.

Building on more than 50 years of U.S. health assistance to Zambia, this MOU represents a $2.49 billion partnership of $1.52 billion in planned U.S. health assistance and a commitment from Zambia to invest $975 million in new funding in its own health system over five years. Under this MOU, the United States also plans to provide more than $13 million in Global Health Security funding to strengthen Zambia's ability to detect and respond to infectious disease threats. Over five years, Zambia will progressively assume greater responsibility for its health system, including the procurement of health commodities, transitioning U.S.-supported frontline health workers into its civil service, and strengthening systems to track medicines and supplies from production to delivery.

The United States will support Zambia in modernizing its health infrastructure, to include expanding electronic medical records and interoperable data systems for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and disease outbreak surveillance.

The America First Global Health Strategy Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs)