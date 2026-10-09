Secretary Rubio's Meetings With Portuguese Prime Minister Montenegro And Foreign Minister Rangel

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Lisbon today with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel. The Secretary underscored the enduring strength of the U.S.-Portugal alliance, rooted in more than two centuries of friendship and decades of shared service in NATO.

The Secretary thanked Portugal for its steadfast support to U.S. forces and discussed opportunities to deepen defense-industrial cooperation.

The Secretary discussed expanding two-way trade and investment, including through the U.S.-Portugal CEO Forum. Portugal plays an increasing role as a trusted partner for American technology in Europe.

Secretary Rubio looks forward to working with Portugal on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.