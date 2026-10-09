Operation Economic Outcast Sanctions On Iran's Shadow Fleet Network
Under Operation Economic Outcast, the United States is using every diplomatic and economic
tool available to isolate the Iranian regime, sever its economic lifelines, and protect the United
States, our partners, and freedom of navigation.
Today, the Department of State is taking action to dismantle Iran's shadow fleet and the Iranian
regime's ability to use the illicit oil trade to fund its malign activities. The Department of State is
sanctioning ten entities, six individuals, and five vessels involved in the trade of Iranian-origin
petroleum or petrochemical products.
Additionally, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning 17 entities and their shadow fleet
vessels. These measures will deprive the Iranian regime of funds and prevent it from using the
shadow fleet to transport Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals and evade U.S. sanctions.
All Department of State targets are being sanctioned pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846,
which authorizes and reimposes certain sanctions with respect to Iran. Treasury's action was
taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets the Iranian petroleum sector,
among other key sectors of the Iranian economy. For more information on today's action, please
see the Department of the Treasury's press release and State's Fact Sheet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment