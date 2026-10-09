Operation Economic Outcast Sanctions On Iran's Shadow Fleet Network

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Operation Economic Outcast, the United States is using every diplomatic and economic

tool available to isolate the Iranian regime, sever its economic lifelines, and protect the United

States, our partners, and freedom of navigation.

Today, the Department of State is taking action to dismantle Iran's shadow fleet and the Iranian

regime's ability to use the illicit oil trade to fund its malign activities. The Department of State is

sanctioning ten entities, six individuals, and five vessels involved in the trade of Iranian-origin

petroleum or petrochemical products.

Additionally, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning 17 entities and their shadow fleet

vessels. These measures will deprive the Iranian regime of funds and prevent it from using the

shadow fleet to transport Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals and evade U.S. sanctions.

All Department of State targets are being sanctioned pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846,

which authorizes and reimposes certain sanctions with respect to Iran. Treasury's action was

taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets the Iranian petroleum sector,

among other key sectors of the Iranian economy. For more information on today's action, please

see the Department of the Treasury's press release and State's Fact Sheet.