Release Of The 2026 Trafficking In Persons Report

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Human trafficking is a direct assault on the values of freedom and dignity that define America. The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report reveals new ways criminal organizations and repressive regimes use this abhorrent practice for financial gain. The report also calls for accountability for governments that fail to punish traffickers and protect their citizens. The Trump Administration will use all available tools to fight traffickers and their enablers and bring them to justice.

2026 Trafficking in Persons Report: .