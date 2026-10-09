Uganda National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Uganda on the 64th anniversary of Uganda's independence and wish them a happy Independence Day.

The shared bond between the United States and Uganda is built on a foundation of respect for sovereignty and a desire to build a more prosperous future. In the past year, we have grown our commercial ties, advanced regional security and partnered to improve global public health.

I am confident the enduring partnership between the United States and Uganda will continue to flourish in the years to come bringing greater opportunity to both our peoples.

We extend our best wishes to the people of Uganda and look forward to building a stronger partnership in the coming years.