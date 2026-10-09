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Federal Reserve Board Announces Enforcement Action Against American Express Company To Address, Among Other Things, The Firm's Failure To Sufficiently Detect And Report Certain Suspicious Activity Related To Money Laundering

Federal Reserve Board Announces Enforcement Action Against American Express Company To Address, Among Other Things, The Firm's Failure To Sufficiently Detect And Report Certain Suspicious Activity Related To Money Laundering


2026-10-09 04:06:04
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced an enforcement action against American Express Company to address, among other things, the firm's failure to sufficiently detect and report certain suspicious activity related to money laundering.

The Board also identified significant deficiencies in how American Express Company's enterprise-wide anti-money laundering program was implemented, in particular at the firm's subsidiary national bank. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the primary federal regulator of the firm's national bank, has issued a separate enforcement action against the bank.

The Board's action will help ensure that the firm operates in compliance with all U.S. laws and regulations.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

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The Federal Reserve

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