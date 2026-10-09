Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Great Tides Waterpark At Great Stirrup Cay Featuring 19 Waterslides + Attractions

Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel Shares a First Look at the New Waterpark and How Private Island Destinations Are Changing the Family Cruise Experience

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has officially opened Great Tides Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's private island destination in The Bahamas. Spanning nearly six acres, the new attraction features 19 waterslides and water experiences, including the cruise industry's first cliff jumps, the Caribbean's only family slide that accommodates four riders at once, a 9,000-square-foot children's splash zone and twist on the traditional lazy river, with an accelerated current, immersive tunnel and adjacent float-up bar.

Recently, Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief and travel expert Colleen McDaniel teamed up with NCL on a nationwide satellite media tour to offer a look at the new attraction, which is exclusively available to guests sailing on NCL Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries that visit Great Stirrup Cay. McDaniel shares her experience as one of the first to visit the new waterpark and discusses how private island destinations are creating more options for multi-generational family vacations.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Great Tides Waterpark expands Norwegian Cruise Line's offering for multi-generational family travel by providing attractions for toddlers, children, teens and adults in a single destination – so no one has to compromise during their vacation. Highlights include Tidal Tower, home to eight thrilling waterslides; Cliffside Cove, featuring 10 and 15-foot cliff jumps, the Great Slide where four guests can ride together; Splash Cay, the ultimate kids splash zone with eight mini slides and an oversized tipping bucket, and the Wandering River, a not so lazy river.

Great Tides Waterpark is the latest enhancement to Great Stirrup Cay as Norwegian continues to expand the private island experience for families and multi-generational travelers. Beyond the waterpark, guests can enjoy additional new enhancements including the Great Life Lagoon, an expansive heated pool featuring two swim-up bars; Splash Harbor, a complimentary interactive splash zone for kids; and Vibe Shore Club, an adult-only retreat with private beachfront access. Families can also choose from a variety of beaches, dining options, cabanas and more throughout the island.

Great Tides Waterpark is accessible exclusively to guests sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line on Caribbean and Bahamas voyages to Great Stirrup Cay departing from convenient homeports like Miami, New York, Port Canaveral (Orlando), F L and more. Once booked, guests can reserve admission to the waterpark ahead of their visit.

For additional information and to start planning a getaway, visit NCL. For the latest cruise reviews and travel information, visit CruiseCritic.

About Colleen McDaniel

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, the world's largest online cruise resource. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii, to Europe's rivers, Antarctica and Africa – on ships of all shapes and sizes. She's regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including outlets like The Associated Press, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and Skift. Cruise Critic is the world's largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers - from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 50M+ opinions, reviews & photos and hosts the world's largest online cruise community. Cruise Critic is a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline,“It's Different Out Here” reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver on that freedom, choice and uncompromising hospitality so no one has to settle on their ideal vacation. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 20 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit.

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