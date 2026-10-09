City Of Dreams Adds Dance Floor For Michael Tribute

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) City of Dreams Sri Lanka is offering a standing Dance Floor category for“This Is Michael – Relive the Legend”, scheduled for 8 and 9 November 2026 at The Podium in Colombo.

Dance Floor tickets are priced at Rs. 7,500, while seated tickets start at Rs. 10,000. The standing category allows audience members to move and dance during the performance.

The production is fronted by Michael Jackson tribute performer Lenny Jay and combines live musicians, vocals, dancers, choreography, costumes, visuals and stage production. Organisers list more than 20 songs in the programme, including“Billie Jean”,“Beat It”,“Thriller”,“Smooth Criminal”,“Man in the Mirror” and“Earth Song”.

The show also launches City of Dreams Sri Lanka's“Legends in Concert” series, which the venue describes as a programme of international tribute productions.

Cinnamon Life Oktoberfest ticket holders are being offered a 15 per cent discount on the Dance Floor category. To redeem it, customers must verify their Oktoberfest booking and obtain a promotional code for their concert purchase.

Separate ticket discounts are advertised for eligible Seylan cardholders. Organisers list 20 per cent savings for Visa Infinite, Visa Signature and World Mastercard holders, and 15 per cent for Visa Platinum, Visa Gold, Mastercard Freedom and debit cardholders, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Seylan Bank, JAT Holdings and IMORICH are among the commercial partners named for the production. Organisers also identify media, cinema, outdoor advertising, radio, creative and event partners supporting the Colombo performances.

Tickets are available through CinnamonBoxOffice, with enquiries on 071 411 7111.

Organisers report that the production has toured more than 60 cities and staged over 180 performances. Its Colombo programme offers both seated admission and a standing category across the two scheduled dates.