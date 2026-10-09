Seylan Bank Reports Total Assets Exceeding One Trillion Rupees

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Seylan Bank reports that its total assets exceeded Rs. 1 trillion in September 2026, marking a milestone in the expansion of its banking operations.

The bank announced the threshold on 7 October. It also identifies itself as the fourth private sector bank in Sri Lanka to reach that level.

Director and chief executive Ramesh Jayasekara linked the milestone to employees' work and customers' continued support. He reiterated the bank's focus on customer service and its intention to build on its growth.

The announcement also highlights two honours that Seylan reports receiving at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026: Sri Lanka's Best Bank for Customer Experience and Sri Lanka's Best Bank for SMEs.

According to Seylan, the customer experience title was retained for a second consecutive year following recognition in 2025.

The bank connects the awards with its work on banking accessibility and financial and non-financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Its announcement presents the asset threshold and awards as developments in its growth and customer service strategy.