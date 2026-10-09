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Sri Lankan Delegation Attends UN Crime Congress In Abu Dhabi


2026-10-09 04:05:24
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lankan delegation to the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, headed by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Dr. Arusha Cooray, and the Head of Chancery, Priya Nagarajah, attended the Congress held in Abu Dhabi from 29 September to 1 October 2026.

The Congress was chaired by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi.

Representatives from 119 countries, including over 40 Ministers of Justice, attended the Congress and pledged their support for combating crime over the next five years.

Countries reaffirmed broad support for the Abu Dhabi Declaration, renewing their shared commitment to crime prevention and resilience, strengthening justice and the rule of law, addressing evolving crime threats, and advancing international cooperation and innovation.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to IRENA, Dr. Arusha Cooray, delivered the National Statement of Sri Lanka at the Congress, expressing Sri Lanka's appreciation to the UNODC Secretariat and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the successful organisation of the Congress. Sri Lanka welcomed the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which recognised the close and mutually reinforcing relationship between sustainable development, crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The Congress is held every five years, and the 16th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will be hosted by Uzbekistan in 2031.

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Colombo Gazette

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