Sri Lankan Delegation Attends UN Crime Congress In Abu Dhabi
The Congress was chaired by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi.
Representatives from 119 countries, including over 40 Ministers of Justice, attended the Congress and pledged their support for combating crime over the next five years.
Countries reaffirmed broad support for the Abu Dhabi Declaration, renewing their shared commitment to crime prevention and resilience, strengthening justice and the rule of law, addressing evolving crime threats, and advancing international cooperation and innovation.
The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to IRENA, Dr. Arusha Cooray, delivered the National Statement of Sri Lanka at the Congress, expressing Sri Lanka's appreciation to the UNODC Secretariat and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the successful organisation of the Congress. Sri Lanka welcomed the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which recognised the close and mutually reinforcing relationship between sustainable development, crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.
The Congress is held every five years, and the 16th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will be hosted by Uzbekistan in 2031.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment