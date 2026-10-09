Sri Lanka Extends Honorary Consul's Service In Mombasa, Kenya

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya, Ruvini De Silva, presented the Letter of Extension of Service to the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Mombasa, Prageeth Senevirathne, on 2 October 2026.

During the meeting, the Acting High Commissioner and the Honorary Consul exchanged views on further strengthening Sri Lanka–Mombasa relations, with particular focus on enhancing trade, investment and tourism cooperation.

Prageeth Senevirathne has served as the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Mombasa since 2023, contributing to the promotion of Sri Lanka's interests and the strengthening of people-to-people and institutional relations between Sri Lanka and Mombasa.