Sri Lanka Extends Honorary Consul's Service In Mombasa, Kenya
During the meeting, the Acting High Commissioner and the Honorary Consul exchanged views on further strengthening Sri Lanka–Mombasa relations, with particular focus on enhancing trade, investment and tourism cooperation.
Prageeth Senevirathne has served as the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Mombasa since 2023, contributing to the promotion of Sri Lanka's interests and the strengthening of people-to-people and institutional relations between Sri Lanka and Mombasa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment