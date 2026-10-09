Ambassador Opens Relocated Srilankan Airlines Office In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, O.L. Ameer Ajwad, inaugurated the newly relocated Sri Lankan Airlines office in Riyadh, together with the Head of Commercial of Sri Lankan Airlines, Dimuthu Tennakoon, and the Vice President of Almosafer Travel, the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Sri Lankan Airlines in the Kingdom, Saeed AlFraih.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador stated that the new Sri Lankan Airlines office represented an opportunity to further strengthen people-to-people connectivity, tourism and business links between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

He further highlighted that the partnership with Almosafer, a leading travel and tourism company in the Kingdom, would provide an opportunity to promote Sri Lanka as a tourist destination in the Saudi market.

The new office, equipped with enhanced infrastructure and facilities for customers, trade partners and staff, was expected to contribute to strengthening air connectivity and creating greater opportunities for tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh extended its best wishes to Sri Lankan Airlines on the inauguration of its new facility and looked forward to continuing its support for the airline's operations in the Kingdom.