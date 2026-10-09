Scouts Deploys Autonomous Drone Monitoring At Vidullanka Solar Plants

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan robotics business Scouts has deployed an autonomous aerial monitoring system at two Vidullanka solar power plants, according to the partners.

The deployment was completed in September 2026, approximately 11 months after Scouts began operations. Vidullanka is identified as the first customer for the company's autonomous system.

The installation combines an automated drone with a weatherproof docking and charging station and software intended to identify unusual conditions.

Scouts describes the service as locally developed and managed, incorporating hardware, software and monitoring capabilities within one system.

Its cameras include 4K and thermal imaging. The company lists damaged fencing, vegetation encroachment, maintenance requirements, fires and other risks among the conditions the technology is intended to detect.

The partners present the system as a way to support security personnel by monitoring larger areas and providing information that can guide responses on the ground.

They also identify infrastructure inspections and environmental observations as potential applications, alongside reducing the time required for continuous ground patrols.

The two solar plants have a combined capacity of four megawatts, according to the announcement. The partners estimate their annual electricity contribution at approximately 7.7 gigawatt-hours.

Scouts co-founder and chief executive Kalana Muthumuni linked the partnership to developing local manufacturing expertise and monitoring services for estates, plantations and energy infrastructure.

Vidullanka director of operations Roshan Siriwardena described the installation as part of the company's work on automation and digital technology within renewable energy operations.

He also highlighted the collaboration with a Sri Lankan startup.

The system's stated purpose is to supplement monitoring and inspection at the facilities, with aerial observations informing the work of personnel responsible for security and maintenance.

The partners describe the deployment as a commercial application of Scouts' drone, docking and detection technology within Vidullanka's solar operations.