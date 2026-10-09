Mitsubishi Highlights Seven Seat Models And Passenger Restraint Features

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) United Motors Lanka is promoting the Mitsubishi Xpander, Xpander Cross and Destinator as seven-seat vehicles equipped with individual three-point seat belts.

The distributor's announcement focuses on passenger accommodation and restraint features as Sri Lanka's expressway seat-belt requirements draw attention to seating arrangements.

Parliament's published account states that seat-belt use became mandatory for occupants of all seats in vehicles travelling on expressways from 20 September 2026, following approval of an order ending the concessionary period.

According to United Motors, all three Mitsubishi models provide seven seats with dedicated three-point emergency locking retractor belts.

The distributor also lists wide-opening rear doors and tumble-fold second-row seats among features intended to assist access to the third row.

Second- and third-row seating can be folded to increase luggage capacity, according to the model information supplied.

The announcement identifies Mitsubishi's Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body structure and several braking, stability and driver assistance features across the range.

These include anti-lock braking with electronic brakeforce distribution, active stability control, traction control, hill start assistance, rear-view cameras, parking sensors and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

Airbag provision varies by version, with side and curtain airbags identified for selected variants. United Motors also lists ground clearance of up to 225 millimetres.

The vehicles are available through the distributor's showrooms in Colombo, Nugegoda, Kurunegala, Ratnapura, Kandy and Matara, according to the announcement.

Customers can contact United Motors to enquire about individual models, book a test drive and obtain details of available configurations.

Enquiries are listed through unitedmotors and telephone numbers 011 756 5111, 011 756 5104 and 011 756 5173.

The promotion presents the range as an option for customers seeking seven-seat passenger vehicles, with seating flexibility and restraint equipment among the features highlighted for prospective buyers.