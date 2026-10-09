34 Million People Are Expected To Be In Medicare Advantage In 2027 - Check Whether Your Plan Is Changing

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of Americans rely on Medicare Advantage for their healthcare coverage, but having a plan that worked well in 2026 doesn't guarantee the same benefits or costs next year. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) projects that approximately 34 million people will be enrolled in Medicare Advantage in 2027, representing about 47.4% of all Medicare beneficiaries. While federal officials expect average premiums to decline, individual plans can still change their provider networks, prescription drug coverage, out-of-pocket costs, and supplemental benefits. Some insurers are also reducing their offerings in certain markets, making this year's enrollment review particularly important. Before assuming Medicare Advantage plan changes won't affect you, there are several things worth checking ahead of the December 7 deadline.

Medicare Advantage Enrollment Is Expected to Remain Strong

Medicare Advantage has become a major part of how older Americans receive healthcare, with private insurers offering plans that provide Medicare Part A and Part B benefits and often include prescription drug coverage. According to CMS's September 28 announcement, approximately 34 million people are projected to participate in Medicare Advantage in 2027, although actual enrollment could be higher.

CMS notes that insurers' enrollment projections have historically understated participation, meaning the estimate shouldn't be interpreted as a final enrollment count. More than 99% of Medicare beneficiaries are expected to have access to at least one Medicare Advantage plan next year, while 97% will have at least 10 options. However, broad national availability doesn't guarantee that your current plan will remain available or that its benefits will stay the same.

Average Premiums Are Falling, but Your Costs Might Not

One encouraging development for 2027 is that CMS projects the weighted average monthly Medicare Advantage premium will decline from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, a decrease of approximately 16.5%. That sounds like good news for retirees managing healthcare expenses on a fixed income, but national averages don't tell you what will happen to your particular plan. Your premium could increase even as the nationwide average falls, and a low-premium plan might still carry substantial copayments, deductibles, or other out-of-pocket expenses.

For example, a plan charging $0 monthly could become more expensive overall if specialist visits, diagnostic imaging, or hospital services require higher payments than they did previously. When reviewing Medicare Advantage plan changes, compare your expected annual healthcare spending rather than focusing exclusively on the monthly premium.

Some Insurers Are Reducing Their Plan Offerings

Although the total number of Medicare Advantage plans nationwide is expected to remain relatively stable, dropping from 5,553 in 2026 to approximately 5,532 in 2027, those numbers can hide significant local changes. An analysis of state-by-state Medicare Advantage availability published by Investopedia found that 28 states are expected to have fewer plan options next year, while 21 states will have more.

The analysis also reported that average Medicare Advantage premiums are projected to rise in 19 states, despite the nationwide decline. These statewide figures don't necessarily mean every county will lose choices, because Medicare Advantage availability depends heavily on where a beneficiary lives. If your insurer is discontinuing your plan, carefully review the notice you receive and your replacement options rather than assuming you'll automatically receive equivalent coverage.

Your Doctor May Not Be in the Same Network

One of the most important Medicare Advantage plan changes to investigate involves the doctors, specialists, hospitals, and other healthcare providers you regularly use. Medicare Advantage plans generally rely on provider networks, and those networks can change from one year to the next even when the plan's name stays familiar. The CMS Medicare Open Enrollment guidance specifically reminds beneficiaries that health plans can change which providers and pharmacies participate in their networks.

Before renewing your coverage, contact your doctor's office and ask whether it expects to accept your exact Medicare Advantage plan in 2027, including the plan's network and contract details. Also verify hospitals and specialists separately, because a primary care physician remaining in-network doesn't guarantee every other provider you depend on will be covered at the same cost.

Prescription Drug Coverage Deserves a Fresh Review

Even if your doctors remain in-network, your prescription drug expenses could change enough to affect your retirement budget. Medicare Advantage plans that include prescription coverage can adjust their formularies, drug tiers, preferred pharmacies, and cost-sharing arrangements from year to year, subject to Medicare rules. CMS projects that the average monthly Part D premium within Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage will decrease from $11.32 in 2026 to $7 in 2027 after applicable rebates, but that doesn't establish what an individual will pay for medications.

A drug that was affordable at your neighborhood pharmacy this year could cost more next year if its tier or the pharmacy's network status changes. Before accepting Medicare Advantage plan changes, enter your prescriptions, dosages, and preferred pharmacies into the Medicare Plan Finder to compare estimated costs across available plans.

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefits Could Look Different

Many retirees choose Medicare Advantage partly because plans may offer supplemental benefits that Original Medicare doesn't routinely cover, including certain dental, vision, and hearing services. CMS expects these supplemental benefit categories to remain broadly available in 2027, but that doesn't mean every insurer will preserve the same allowances or coverage limits.

The agency's 2027 Medicare Advantage announcement describes overall supplemental benefit availability as stable, making it particularly important to distinguish nationwide trends from changes affecting individual plans. Someone expecting to replace dentures, purchase hearing aids, or receive extensive dental treatment next year should examine the actual dollar limits, covered services, and provider restrictions rather than relying on promotional descriptions. Losing even a few hundred dollars in supplemental benefits could outweigh modest monthly premium savings, especially for retirees who regularly use those services.

Your September Notice May Reveal the Biggest Changes

If you're already enrolled in Medicare Advantage, your insurer should have sent an Annual Notice of Change, commonly called an ANOC, during September.

According to CMS's Open Enrollment guidance, beneficiaries should review their Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage to understand how their plans may change for the following year. Look for adjustments to monthly premiums, deductibles, copayments, maximum out-of-pocket limits, prescription coverage, and supplemental benefits, and compare them with what you're currently receiving. If you haven't received the notice, contact your insurer and request a copy rather than assuming nothing important is changing. Reviewing this document is one of the simplest ways to identify Medicare Advantage plan changes before they create unexpected bills.

October 15 Through December 7 Is Your Opportunity to Compare

Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period begins October 15 and runs through December 7, 2026, with coverage changes generally taking effect January 1, 2027. During this window, eligible beneficiaries can switch Medicare Advantage plans, move between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare, or make changes to Medicare prescription drug coverage, as explained by Medicare.

However, anyone considering leaving Medicare Advantage for Original Medicare should investigate Medigap eligibility and costs first, because federal guaranteed-issue protections are limited and insurers may use medical underwriting outside protected situations, depending on state law. The official Medicare Plan Finder allows beneficiaries to compare available plans, and 1-800-MEDICARE provides additional assistance. If you're uncertain about the financial consequences of switching, a free counselor through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program can help you evaluate coverage without selling you a particular plan.

A Few Minutes of Comparison Could Protect Your 2027 Budget

The projection of 34 million Medicare Advantage enrollees in 2027 highlights how many Americans depend on these plans, but enrollment figures alone won't tell you whether your personal coverage remains a good fit. Even though average premiums are expected to decline, changes to networks, prescription coverage, copayments, and supplemental benefits could make individual plans more expensive or less convenient. Reviewing your Annual Notice of Change, checking your doctors and medications, and comparing total expected costs can help you avoid unpleasant surprises after January 1. If your current plan still meets your needs and remains available, you generally don't have to re-enroll, but making that decision after a careful review is better than relying on assumptions.

Have you checked your Medicare Advantage plan changes for 2027 yet, and are you seeing higher costs, fewer benefits, or better options where you live?